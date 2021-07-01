Watch Now: TU President Brad Carson officially kicks off tenure, new era

Carson taught a couple of years at TU previously and left only to accept an appointment to the U.S. Department of Defense in 2011.

He said it was faculty relationships he made at TU that paved the way for his return.

“I was very lucky that some faculty members recommended me for the president’s position,” he said. “They reached out, and I went from there.”

He said the new job “is really just an incredible opportunity, a great challenge and one that I’m excited to try to meet.”

Carson said his goal to start is “to spend the first few weeks listening — listening to the faculty and staff, the students, the alumni, everyone from the greater Tulsa area who has a keen interest in what TU is doing.”

Carson comes on board as TU is entering a new era. The school’s Board of Trustees adopted a new strategic plan in January.

Carson said he’s enthusiastic about the plan. “We’re building on TU’s traditional strengths and extending into new areas that are going to be really important in the 21st century, like our cybersecurity program, which is growing exponentially right now,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}