Watch Now: TPS launches summer school for 11,000 students

The cars and smiles started showing up early Tuesday morning at Walt Whitman Elementary School for the first day of summer school.
“We started at 9 a.m., and we had parents here ready to drop off at 7:30 a.m.,” Assistant Principal Bridget Silva said. “The kids were ready, too, as everyone got out with a smile and energy. They’re so excited to be here, and it was matched from the staff.”
Silva’s school is hosting 157 students this month as part of Tulsa Public Schools’ “Ready. Set. Summer!” initiative, which includes free programming for all grades during the month of July and free meals through the district’s Summer Café program.
About 11,000 students citywide are participating in this month’s programming. That’s about one-third of the Tulsa district’s total 2020-21 enrollment.
By comparison, in 2019, the last year Tulsa Public Schools offered in-person summer school, 5,000 students were enrolled across eight sites.
However, summer school two years ago had more of a remedial emphasis. This summer, TPS is taking a day-camp style approach. Each individual school’s staff is responsible for creating its own age-appropriate programming while incorporating academic resources for students.
At Walt Whitman Elementary School, that programming includes time for clubs that are not necessarily available on campus during the school year. The different faculty-led groups focus on a range of activities, including arts and crafts, basketball, football, chess, Minecraft, cooking and, much to the delight of Georden Mason and her friends, dance.
Georden finished fifth grade at Walt Whitman in May and is heading to Thoreau Demonstration Academy in the fall. She said she is excited not only about getting to take dance classes but just to be with her friends in person.
“I thought it was going to be boring, but it’s fun so far,” she said.
The most recent COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated $1.5 billion to Oklahoma public schools, with a requirement that they spend at least 20% of that money to address students’ learning loss and social-emotional needs.
A district spokeswoman was unable to provide a cost estimate for the expanded summer programming, which is being paid for with COVID-19 relief funds.
In order to make that expanded programming happen, almost 1,500 TPS employees, including 400 certified teachers, are working in schools this summer.
Among them is Brittany Lee Davis, who has taught at Walt Whitman Elementary School for four years.
She said she has never taught summer school before but wanted to come back to be there for her students after three consecutive semesters of pandemic-induced instability.
“I took a month off in June, but I was super excited to come back to see my babies,” she said. “I work with third, fourth and fifth graders, and it’s been awesome because I’ve taught each one of those students in some capacity. We all have relationships, and they know they can trust Ms. Lee Davis, and they know they can come to Ms. Lee Davis.
“I’m working for the summer program, so they know they have this safe haven. They can trust the other teachers, as well, but those personal relationships I’ve built with them are unique to me.
“I want to be there to watch them grow and help them grow.”