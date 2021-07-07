Watch Now: TPS launches summer school for 11,000 students

Georden finished fifth grade at Walt Whitman in May and is heading to Thoreau Demonstration Academy in the fall. She said she is excited not only about getting to take dance classes but just to be with her friends in person.

“I thought it was going to be boring, but it’s fun so far,” she said.

The most recent COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated $1.5 billion to Oklahoma public schools, with a requirement that they spend at least 20% of that money to address students’ learning loss and social-emotional needs.

A district spokeswoman was unable to provide a cost estimate for the expanded summer programming, which is being paid for with COVID-19 relief funds.

In order to make that expanded programming happen, almost 1,500 TPS employees, including 400 certified teachers, are working in schools this summer.

Among them is Brittany Lee Davis, who has taught at Walt Whitman Elementary School for four years.

She said she has never taught summer school before but wanted to come back to be there for her students after three consecutive semesters of pandemic-induced instability.