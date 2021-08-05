Watch now: Thousands of Oklahoma parents moving forward with COVID vaccines for kids amid back-to-school surge

Thousands of Oklahoma parents are moving forward with COVID vaccinations for their children amid a dramatic surge in local infections that is coinciding with back-to-school season.
Amber Hatten said her decision to get her 14-year-old daughter vaccinated was prompted by a wake-up call at work, as well as concern for the fact that Oklahoma public schools won’t be allowed to mandate mask-wearing when school starts.
“I work in HR at a local company, and all of a sudden the last two to three weeks, we have had a ton of (employee) cases,” said Hatten.
According to weekly epidemiology reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the pace of vaccination among 12- to 17-year-olds doubled from the first week of July to the third week of July.
Between July 1 and the most recent report on Wednesday, 23,210 children in that age range received at least their first dose.
Still, the overall percentage of vaccinated children remains low compared to adults, with 15.1% of all 320,490 Oklahoma children ages 12-17 fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer vaccine and 22.6% with at least one dose.
Hatten consulted a family doctor before taking her Jenks High School freshman, Adelynn, to a pop-up vaccine clinic in south Tulsa on Thursday morning.
“We have high trust with her pediatrician, and she thought it would be a good idea,” Hatten said. “In the end, we decided it was the best decision to offer her the most protection.”
Health systems are partnering with area school districts to make COVID vaccinations available at back-to-school nights and at student class schedule and school supply pickup days.
The Hattens were among several dozen parents who took their children to a drive-through vaccination event offered by the Muscogee Nation Department of Health in the west parking lot at Jenks Middle School, 3019 E. 101st St.
The two-day event continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public for anyone 12 and older.
Several of the Jenks school district parents spoke of their concern about Senate Bill 658, which was signed into law in late May by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The new law prohibits schools, colleges and universities from requiring mask-wearing except when under a state of emergency declared by the governor and after consultation with the local health department.
But Stitt has already vowed not to declare a public health emergency even as COVID cases surge and hospitalizations spike.
Sreeja Ponnam, a 17-year-old senior at Jenks High School, said she’s not exactly looking forward to another pandemic school year. But she had no hesitation whatsoever when it came to taking the COVID vaccine.
“Both my parents got it, and they were fine,” she said.
Ponnam is interested in finding out how many of her friends return to school vaccinated.
“Last year was a lot different. Now I guess I’m more used to it, but still,” she said. “At least I’m taking a lot of TCC (Tulsa Community College) classes, which are all online, so I don’t have to be in-person a lot.”
Her father said that while he and his wife were both vaccinated as soon as possible, they took a wait-and-see approach with Sreeja.
“We wanted to wait and see how children did with it. We don’t see any issues,” said Kiran Ponnam. “With everything going on, we want to be in the vaccinated group.”
Oliver Chiwawana drove his 13-year-old daughter Darlie-Lynn, a student at Jenks Middle School, in for her vaccination after he and his wife had a change of heart.
“We were on the fence,” he said with a laugh. “My wife is vaccinated, and the delta variant made us decide to go ahead because more youth are being infected.”
But what about dad?
“I’m still on the fence,” he said, laughing again. “We’ll see — maybe I will. I know it would make my wife happy.”
The Muscogee Nation is sending out its mobile response health team to offer vaccinations at a host of school districts in outlying counties in the coming two weeks.
And Tulsa Public Schools is partnering with Saint Francis Health System to make COVID vaccination services available at about 25 back-to-school events at sites across the district.
Check with your local school officials for date and time or visit Warren Clinic-Springer, 6160 S. Yale Ave., anytime from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays for free COVID vaccinations.
A full listing of vaccination centers across the state and appointment scheduling is also available online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.