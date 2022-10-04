Watch Now: Superintendent addresses security at McLain after fatal shooting

Classes are scheduled to resume Thursday at McLain High School after one person was killed and three more were injured Friday night when multiple shots were fired at the school’s homecoming game.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist said additional security measures will be in place at the north Tulsa high school on Thursday.

McLain student Terron Yarbrough was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night. Additionally, two of the three people injured in the incident are current TPS students.

“He (Yarbrough) was loved,” Gist said. “He was treasured. He had an incredible future in front of him.”

Tulsa Police Department officers were unsuccessful in their Friday night search for the shooter, thought to be a 17-year-old boy.

Citing the ongoing investigation into the shooting, Gist declined to list any specific security changes that will be made at other schools and provided limited information about McLain-specific adjustments.

“There’s still information we don’t have that is important to understand what makes this complex,” she said. “We’ve been working with the teachers to understand the current safety protocols. We’re talking to them about things they would like to see and possible ways to adjust entries and some things about the building itself.”

Gist said three security guards were on duty at the start of the McLain football game Friday night, with three additional personnel coming on site after other games around the district wrapped up.

Moving forward, the district is looking at staggering the home schedules among all of its varsity high school football teams to allow for a more concentrated security presence at fewer sites at a time. That shift could include moving some games to Thursday nights or Saturday afternoons.

However, information was not available about any security adjustments that may be made at matches and meets in other fall sports, such as softball, cross country and volleyball.

Due to the shooting, the school board canceled its regularly scheduled Monday night meeting and has since called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. next Monday. Among the consent agenda items slated to go before the board are adding positions to the campus police department and an amendment to the job descriptions for the district’s security officers, moving those positions from 10-month contracts to 12-month contracts.

The proposed changes were on the canceled meeting’s published agenda prior to Friday night.

Additionally, staff from the district’s Student and Family Support Services will be at McLain, 4929 N. Peoria Ave., for students and faculty when classes resume. Grief counseling has been available at the school for students and staff while classes have been suspended.