Watch Now: Stitt requests special state audit of Tulsa Public Schools

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday afternoon that he has requested a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools.

Stitt said his request to State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd was prompted by contacts by two local school board members, but his request also seeks probes into two additional matters.

Although Stitt did not name them in his social media announcement, the Tulsa school board members who sought his formal audit request were E’Lena Ashley of TPS Board District 4 and Jennettie Marshall of TPS Board District 3.

In their letter provided by the Governor's Office, the two referred only to a recently publicized internal school district investigation into possible financial losses "at the hands of a District employee," adding: "There is significant concern and substantiating evidence that processes and state contract laws may have been violated, and that this is not a one-time situation but a pattern of operation."

Last week, TPS officials announced the discovery of almost $20,000 in irregularities tied to a vendor contract within the district’s personnel office. Those irregularities are alleged to have happened more than two years ago but were brought to administrators’ attention within the last month and turned over to local law enforcement on June 27, Superintendent Deborah Gist said.

On Wednesday, TPS revealed the recent resignation of Devin Fletcher, its head of personnel, which will be discussed along with the vendor contract in question at a special school board meeting Thursday evening.

Stitt, who is running for reelection, also used the occasion to slam the state's largest school district for COVID-related school closures in previous years and to share his concern that the district might be teaching Critical Race Theory.

Stitt's request for a special state audit also seeks a probe into Tulsa Public Schools' use of pandemic relief funds and he is seeking a compliance audit into a reported recent violation of a new state law limiting public school instruction on race, gender and history.

“As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds. TPS also stayed closed the longest — over 300 consecutive days,” Stitt said. “Board members, parents, students and teachers deserve to know how that money was spent. …”

“I firmly believe that not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans by their race or sex. Let’s teach students, not indoctrinate them,” Stitt said.

Two weeks ago, the Oklahoma State Department of Education informed the State Board of Education that a professional development session on implicit bias provided to Tulsa Public Schools employees was found to be in violation of House Bill 1775, a new state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history.

HB 1775 does not include the phrase “critical race theory.” However, many have construed its provisions as a ban on the concept, which argues that many key pillars of American society, including the judicial system and economy, have been shaped in ways to benefit white people at the expense of minorities.

Under the administrative rules approved by the State Board of Education, the violation means that when the district’s accreditation comes up for review in July, its status must be downgraded to “accreditation with deficiency.”

The second of five accreditation categories available to Oklahoma public education, “accreditation with deficiency” means a district or school does not meet at least one state standard, but that does not detract from its overall educational quality.