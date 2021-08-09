Watch Now: Shortages in teachers, substitutes will hamstring TPS' ability to operate normally if current COVID-19 spread isn't halted

School and public health leaders issued another public plea to all eligible Tulsans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure children can learn safely and with minimal learning disruptions in 2021-22.
Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist said severe shortages in the ranks of teachers and substitutes will hamstring her district’s ability to operate normally if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
“Everyone in our community can work together to contribute to safety and wellness but also to keeping our students in school, safely learning in our buildings, in person,” Gist said during a Monday afternoon news conference.
Tulsa Public Schools is onboarding 300 new certified teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, which begins Aug. 19, but still has 110 vacancies for classroom teaching positions.
And while the district maintained a pool of about 400 substitute teachers accepting fill-in assignments before the pandemic, the district currently has just 160 such candidates.
“We are very concerned about staffing. The teacher shortage is something that has been part of our education conditions for decades, but it has become more pronounced in recent years,” Gist said. “The huge shortage in substitute teachers will limit our ability to manage quarantining when a team member tests positive or is sick.”
Gist noted that only 40% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated and just 15% of Tulsa County youth ages 12-17 are among them.
Additionally, TPS serves 17,000 students who are too young to be eligible for vaccination and serves students and employs individuals with autoimmune disorders and cancers, for whom current vaccinations have less efficacy.
And she worries a far greater issue could be lost in ongoing conversations and debates about mask requirements in public places, including schools.
“This issue about the variants is something we cannot leave out of the conversation. Masks are important because they help us to limit spread of this virus; vaccines will help us to move past this pandemic,” Gist said.
“Until we see more consistency with safety measures and more people being vaccinated we will see this variant peak and decline, we will see another variant come — and another, and another — and we will not be able to move past this chapter in our lives and we simply must.”
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said the COVID vaccine is available alongside routine, childhood vaccines offered at walk-in appointments at at a host of his organization’s clinics, as well as many local pharmacies, at no cost.
Dart said COVID vaccines are not only scientifically proven as safe and effective, but they’re also the best way to limit the spread of COVID-19 in community settings “while also following a layered approach including masking indoors, social distancing when possible, frequent handwashing, and staying home when sick.”
“Data shows vaccines are extremely effective in protecting fully vaccinated people from catching and spreading the coronavirus, even the Delta variant,” Dart said.
COVID-related hospitalizations of pediatric patients is up amid what Dart described as “this dangerous, third surge,” and he added that scientists and public health officials are still learning how the Delta variant will affect children over the long term.
Oklahoma State University Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Mousumi Som said, “It becomes very important as we talk about opening up schools,” to consider the recent, rapid surge in overall hospitalizations, including the uptick in seriously ill children.
She said it is a common misconception that the flu poses a greater threat to children than COVID-19.
“If you compare it with flu, 39 to 150 children can actually die from flu; experts are actually indicating 200 children can die from COVID-19 per year,” Som said. “We can talk about percentages all day long — even if it is less than a 1% chance, if it’s your child, it’s 100%.”
Vernon A.M.E. Church Rev. Robert Turner also participated in the news conference, addressing vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans and people of religious faith.
Turner said he was born in the very same Tuskegee, Alabama, hospital where a 1932 study by the U.S. Public Health Service of syphilis left Black men to suffer untreated from the disease. So lingering mistrust of the American medical system among Black Americans is particularly real to him.
And he said he worries that some religious people could mistake vaccination and mask-wearing as acts of doubt in God’s protection.
“Now that the age has been lowered to 12, it is vitally important for parents to first get vaccinated and then to have your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews vaccinated,” Turner said.
“It doesn't take away at all from your faith, just as putting a seat belt on in a car doesn't diminish your faith in getting to your destination safely … He gives us all wisdom. By utilizing technology, by utilizing medicine, it does not diminish your faith because you have to pray the medicine works.”
Turner said his church has successfully served 400,000 free meals to those in need since March 18, 2020, without a single volunteer case of COVID because of indoor mask use.
“Wear your mask. There is a scripture in the Bible about being your brother’s keeper,” Turner said. “In light of the Delta variant, it is so vitally important.”