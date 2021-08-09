Watch Now: Shortages in teachers, substitutes will hamstring TPS' ability to operate normally if current COVID-19 spread isn't halted

Vernon A.M.E. Church Rev. Robert Turner also participated in the news conference, addressing vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans and people of religious faith.

Turner said he was born in the very same Tuskegee, Alabama, hospital where a 1932 study by the U.S. Public Health Service of syphilis left Black men to suffer untreated from the disease. So lingering mistrust of the American medical system among Black Americans is particularly real to him.

And he said he worries that some religious people could mistake vaccination and mask-wearing as acts of doubt in God’s protection.

“Now that the age has been lowered to 12, it is vitally important for parents to first get vaccinated and then to have your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews vaccinated,” Turner said.

“It doesn't take away at all from your faith, just as putting a seat belt on in a car doesn't diminish your faith in getting to your destination safely … He gives us all wisdom. By utilizing technology, by utilizing medicine, it does not diminish your faith because you have to pray the medicine works.”

Turner said his church has successfully served 400,000 free meals to those in need since March 18, 2020, without a single volunteer case of COVID because of indoor mask use.