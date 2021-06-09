Watch Now: School districts ramp up summer feeding program for kids

“We are here Monday through Friday for students who can’t get good meals at home,” Holly said. “They need to come here and get some food. We are happy to feed them.”

That sentiment was echoed by her counterpart at nearby Kendall-Whittier Elementary School.

The manager for both Kendall-Whittier and Sequoyah Elementary School, Stephanie Winfrey, said they are also seeing sporadic foot traffic at Kendall-Whittier as word starts getting out that meals are still available during the summer.

Through a partnership with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, the child nutrition staff at Kendall-Whittier and a handful of other TPS sites also have adult and family meals available for pick-up on Wednesdays. Those additional sites include Celia Clinton, Cooper, John Hope Franklin, MacArthur, Marshall and Sequoyah elementary schools and Memorial High School.

“We would love to see everybody,” she said.

Winfrey’s colleague, Rosalinda Valladolid, reiterated that the staff is still observing COVID-19 protocols in an effort to keep everyone safe. Like their counterparts at Rogers, the masked, gloved staff is maintaining social distancing and uses a cart to facilitate contactless meal handoffs.