Watch now: Oklahoma State unveils new aerospace research institute

Oklahoma State University announced the creation of a new institute aimed at supporting aerospace industry growth on Wednesday.
It is called the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education — or OAIRE.
"Our mission is to drive cross-industry collaborations and innovation, which is exactly what brings us together today," OSU President Kayse Shrum said in a statement.
"Oklahoma State University offers a complete turnkey solution for Oklahoma’s aerospace industry needs. From K-12 enrichment and workforce development through faculty and graduate research to groundbreaking innovations in industry partnerships, we are leading the state to advance this important economic engine. …
"Oklahoma State University is the clear leader in aerospace within our state. We’ve had a partnership with NASA for more than 50 years. We’ve been training pilots for more than 80 years. Our depth and breadth of knowledge, faculty and research investments cannot be matched. We’re so proud of this very long history in aerospace and aviation excellence.”
OAIRE will bring the state’s aerospace innovation economy together under one umbrella to support ongoing and future partnerships among university, commercial, military and government agencies. It is designed to generate high-tech jobs and cutting-edge research that brings commercial enterprise and military sustainability to the state.
The comprehensive scope of OAIRE also includes K-12 outreach programs focused on STEM connections, building the Oklahoma aerospace workforce pipeline and promoting community involvement.
Shrum said OAIRE will allow OSU to connect seamlessly with industry and K-12 partners and elevate OSU’s leadership role in Oklahoma aerospace, inspiring the next generation of aviators and engineers while enhancing opportunities for industry and defense partners in Oklahoma.
"The Oklahoma economy is at an inflection point,” Oklahoma Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard said in a statement. "Disruptive technology is changing the face of every industry and forcing all states to reassess how best to compete and remain relevant in a knowledge-based innovation economy.
"Innovation is the key driver to economic growth and prosperity. It is critically important to Oklahoma’s future. It will grow and diversify our state economy, accelerate our state’s competitiveness and create large-scale, high-paying jobs for Oklahomans."
Due to industry demand, aviation is one of the fastest-growing programs in OSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences. To reach constituents across the state, OAIRE will expand OSU aerospace research and course offerings in Oklahoma City at OSU DISCOVERY and in Tulsa at the Helmerich Advanced Technology Research Center.
For K-12 schools, programming will include technical training, career placement and entrepreneurial opportunities for student engagement and retention. OSU said it will prioritize outreach to Native American and other underrepresented K-12 students with the goal of developing and retaining the talent pipeline for Oklahoma-based companies.