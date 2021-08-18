Watch now: Oklahoma State unveils new aerospace research institute

Oklahoma State University announced the creation of a new institute aimed at supporting aerospace industry growth on Wednesday.

It is called the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education — or OAIRE.

"Our mission is to drive cross-industry collaborations and innovation, which is exactly what brings us together today," OSU President Kayse Shrum said in a statement.

"Oklahoma State University offers a complete turnkey solution for Oklahoma’s aerospace industry needs. From K-12 enrichment and workforce development through faculty and graduate research to groundbreaking innovations in industry partnerships, we are leading the state to advance this important economic engine. …

"Oklahoma State University is the clear leader in aerospace within our state. We’ve had a partnership with NASA for more than 50 years. We’ve been training pilots for more than 80 years. Our depth and breadth of knowledge, faculty and research investments cannot be matched. We’re so proud of this very long history in aerospace and aviation excellence.”