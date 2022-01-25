Watch Now: Oklahoma public school students weigh in on third year of pandemic learning, other school issues

“It is the new epidemic. We really need to hit hard on that, not just on the education of the dangers of vaping, but another high school close to mine has sensors in the room to tell if somebody was in fact vaping or not,” he said.

Job skills needed

Leslie Clark of Prague High School thinks Oklahoma high schools need to provide students with the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately rather than preparing them only for additional education.

“We're living in a new era; we're living in a new generation, and the world around us just has yet to adapt or has yet to conform to the way the world is changing,” she said.

“A lot of people do not get the basic knowledge to be able to go out after high school to be able to fend for themselves and be able to survive, … to be able to leave high school and to go and get a real-life job. That’s a huge issue.”

Access to hygiene products

Ben Ball of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools said he would like Oklahoma to join at least four other states in having a legislative requirement for all secondary schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to students.