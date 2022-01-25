Watch Now: Oklahoma public school students weigh in on third year of pandemic learning, other school issues

As the tug-of-war over pandemic-related school closures, safety mandates and emergency funding use continues among lawmakers, parents, school boards, superintendents and even courts of law, a group of Oklahoma high school students weighed in on Tuesday.
What do kids think?
It’s time to accept that there is a “new normal” and to move forward in education with those new realities in mind.
“Even after two years of this, we’re still really unprepared. I think that’s because the goal has always been to return to how things were,” said Latta High School student Elizabeth Crawford. “Instead of moving forward and accepting a new normal, everyone is trying to go back — and I hate to say it — but I’m not sure that’s realistic anymore.”
Crawford is among the 75 or so high school students from across Oklahoma serving on the 2022 Student Advisory Council, the seventh such body convened to advise State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education on policy matters.
They will meet again in March.
“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback,” said Hofmeister. “The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making.”
Pandemic challenges were chief on the minds of Student Advisory Council members.
Crawford said that last year, her high school near Ada offered students the option of in-person or online instruction or a combination of the two “and it worked really well.” But this year, the alternatives to in-person were scrapped altogether, and she thinks that has proven disastrous in the face of the omicron surge.
“The bouncing back and forth (because of temporary closures) is really harmful to students and teachers,” she said. “I think that both students and teachers need help accepting that changes in our learning are inevitable and that, possibly in the future, we might need to consider an alternate hybrid form of learning so we can all finally move on.”
Mental health supports
Several students said they had noticed that the addition of mental health counselors on their high schools’ faculties had more students seeking help and other types of counselors freed up to help students with career and college planning.
And nearly 10 students said more state funding for in-school mental health support for students is still needed.
Several spoke of benefitting from such help personally or suffering when it was unavailable in times of crisis — including from the suicides of classmates.
Trinity McFadden of Seminole High School said the professional help she received after she began acting out after the death of her father helped get her back on the right track.
“I think with a lot of kids that would help and if we had more funding for people for these kids to talk to,” she said.
Dealing with discrimination
Addison Roberts of Deer Creek Public Schools said social media videos of classmates using racial and homophobic slurs are commonplace but that school staff seem ill-equipped to deal with the issues that creates within the school setting.
“We have a racism problem definitely in my school system,” Roberts said. "We need to foster safer spaces for students of color to combat racism in schools.”
Hofmeister responded by telling her anytime a student has an issue related to discrimination, it should be reported to the state Department of Education, which can work with districts to ensure that they have the right tools to investigate and deal with such issues.
Vaping education, second-hand exposure
William Conway of Lone Grove High School was one of several to mention how pervasive vaping has become among today’s high-schoolers.
“It is the new epidemic. We really need to hit hard on that, not just on the education of the dangers of vaping, but another high school close to mine has sensors in the room to tell if somebody was in fact vaping or not,” he said.
Job skills needed
Leslie Clark of Prague High School thinks Oklahoma high schools need to provide students with the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately rather than preparing them only for additional education.
“We're living in a new era; we're living in a new generation, and the world around us just has yet to adapt or has yet to conform to the way the world is changing,” she said.
“A lot of people do not get the basic knowledge to be able to go out after high school to be able to fend for themselves and be able to survive, … to be able to leave high school and to go and get a real-life job. That’s a huge issue.”
Access to hygiene products
Ben Ball of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools said he would like Oklahoma to join at least four other states in having a legislative requirement for all secondary schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to students.
“It’s an issue that is really weird to hear about from a 17-year-old male, but due to my biomedical sciences capstone this year, I’ve seen the importance,” he said.
“New York City Public Schools in their first year increased attendance by 2.4 percent among female students — which is something I would love to see not just in my district but in schools across the state.”
Ball estimated that the first-year cost for his school district would be $8,000.
Teachers quitting
Jonathan Menzel of Inola Public Schools was among a few students who mentioned the impact of the significant uptick in teacher resignations and retirements.
"A lot of my teachers are feeling unsupported. My mom was a teacher for 20 years and recently quit,” Menzel said. “Our best teachers are leaving next year. Temporary solutions are just a slap in the face. I'm not sure what the state can do, but something needs to be done."