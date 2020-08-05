State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist say local conditions will determine whether more schools can reopen to students any time soon — and how long those venturing to open their doors off the bat can continue.
Education leaders at the state and local levels “planned for, prepared for, invested in, and trained for through our professional development” for how to usher students through the 2020-21 academic year during a pandemic.
But Hofmeister indicated back-to-school conditions are far worse in most locales than expected.
“I don’t think anyone in May thought we would be opening the school year this year this way — and that comes back to our community and state response,” she said during Tuesday’s Tulsa World Let’s Talk virtual town hall. “We have the power to crush this virus in Oklahoma with a simple mask if everyone will wear it — and it can simulate the effect of a vaccine with herd immunity — if we all wear that mask.”
Gist said Tulsa’s current rate of community spread is such that she couldn’t conceive of beginning the new academic year with in-person instruction at Tulsa Public Schools.
In recommending the school board have students do remote learning for the first nine weeks, she said she looked to the expertise of state and local health officials, as well as the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians, and in particular, guidance put out by the Oklahoma chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Local conditions are currently three times higher than that organization says would be safe enough for schools to reopen for in-person instruction.
“I think, well, who am I to go in defiance of these experts and do something that could be risking people’s lives?” Gist said.
Of the prospect of being able to open school buildings to all students for the second quarter, Gist said she wouldn’t hesitate if local COVID-19 transmissions decrease — but that’s a big “if.”
She said the experts have warned that even if everyone started “doing what they should” to slow spread immediately, the benefits of doing so probably wouldn’t result in lower community spread indicators for four to eight weeks.
Hofmeister echoed her remarks about the urgency with which everyone in the general public needs to be treating this issue.
“We have precious days left in August and they really will determine how we are able to move through the fall semester,” Hofmeister said.
In late July, Hofmeister had proposed minimum requirements for all public schools’ modes of instructional delivery, health protocols, mask requirements, and restrictions on outside visitors, public events and extracurricular activities — based on the number of cases per capita in a county where the district is located.
But Hofmeister was overridden by a majority of the state Board of Education in a split 4-3 vote to amend the proposal to make the safety protocols only “strong recommendations,” ultimately leaving decisions about whether to hold in-person or distance learning or to require masks to local school boards.
On Tuesday, she said her opinion is unchanged that a statewide approach is called for under the current state of emergency.
“Yes, local control for decisions at local school levels are very important and we continue to believe those who are closest to any problem have the best hope of solving it, but in a global pandemic or a public health event, it takes a state response — and that is how we crush this virus,” Hofmeister told the host of Tuesday’s event, Wayne Greene, Tulsa World editorial pages editor.
The Let’s Talk town hall series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
