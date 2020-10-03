Watch Now: Hofmeister responds to accountability failures cited in state audit of Epic Charter Schools

She also slammed Epic’s contention that the results of the state’s forensic audit were the result of anti-charter school or anti-school choice sentiments.

“Epic parents and others are brainwashed into believing that anyone who questions their business practices is attacking parents and their right to choose what education model is best for their child. This could not be further from the truth,” Dills wrote.

“As a legislator, my number one goal is to address the overarching lack of transparency and accountability in all areas of our government. I chose to work on the area of education because we appropriate over half of our appropriated dollars in this area. Epic calls the State Auditors report ‘political theatrics,’ but I call the auditors report a job very well done.”

Also noteworthy is the fact that Hofmeister previously accepted more than $50,000 in campaign contributions by Epic’s founders and their backers, but she denies that she has in any way turned a blind eye to any possible wrongdoing.