Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt wants state employees to serve as substitute teachers during COVID-19 surge

“Trust us — we prefer to be face to face because we know it’s better. And get out of our way.”

In a prepared statement, Jenks Public Schools officials said they “appreciate anyone who is willing to be a substitute teacher” and are grateful to community members who have stepped up to serve so far.

“Asking state employees to substitute could be helpful, but there are still unanswered questions about how volunteers will be mobilized to districts across the state,” the statement reads. “Teachers are not a disposable resource. Teachers are highly qualified professionals, and they cannot simply be replaced. At JPS, in-person learning has always been the priority, and we believe a professional educator is still the most effective leader for a classroom.”

Tulsa Public Schools released a statement saying that the pandemic has exacerbated Oklahoma’s longstanding teacher shortage and state funding challenges. The district is once again pleading for all Tulsans to do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to maximize students’ opportunities for in-person instruction.

“While we are grateful that Oklahoma is recognizing the critical need for substitutes across the state, we are also mindful that Oklahoma has quite a long way to go to meaningfully invest in our public education system,” the statement reads. “Time and time again, we’ve seen what Tulsans can do when we come together to support our educators, and substitute teaching is a great opportunity for any Tulsan to make a meaningful difference for our children and families.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.