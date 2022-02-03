Watch Now: Epic Charter Schools mismanagement is largest abuse of taxpayer funds 'in the history of this state,' state auditor says to lawmakers

“I’ve asked for that. This is students’ money,” Byrd said, before referring to how long ago she reported on the matter in her office’s official audit report. “I’ve been ringing this bell since Oct. 1, 2020.”

Byrd looked over at Paul Campbell, the new chair of Epic Charter Schools’ governing board, who was seated nearby, and said he told her Epic was just informed by the IRS that it is now under federal audit.

“If the IRS comes in, I believe they will find it as egregious as we do,” said Byrd, adding that EYS has claimed in district court that the student Learning Fund became private money when it was transferred into private business accounts.

In late May, Epic’s governing board was overhauled and voted to cut all ties between the schools and Epic Youth Services.

EYS has since sued Epic for more money and Epic has countersued. That matter is still pending in district court.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, asked how none of the Epic schools’ authorizers, nor the state Board of Education, law enforcement, or the Legislature has been able to put a stop to so much wrongdoing over the course of so many years.