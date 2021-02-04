Watch Now: Bynum weighs in on Gov. Stitt, Superintendent Gist's back-and-forth over in-person school

Bynum said it is important to understand that the pandemic often presents government officials with “a lot of bad options” and no easy answers. Sometimes that can lead to disagreements that turn personal.

“I think the debate between the governor and Dr. Gist has taken on that kind of tone, which I don’t think is productive,” Bynum said.

The mayor spoke directly to some of the barbs Stitt and Gist have lobbed at each other, refuting the governor’s suggestion that the superintendent has been subservient to the teachers union and Gist’s claim that the governor is a bully.

“First, I would say that Dr. Gist has dedicated her career to helping kids, and to suggest that she is motivated by subservience to teachers unions just doesn’t stand up to even the most rudimentary review of her career,” Bynum said.

“Similarly, I don’t think the governor is a bully. I think he is voicing the same concerns I am hearing from a lot of TPS parents over the last couple of months.”

Bynum said the parents he has heard from — and those he assumes the governor is hearing from — are not “COVID-denying anti-maskers” but are dedicated TPS supporters who backed Gist’s efforts to improve state funding for the district and worked to win approval of bond packages.