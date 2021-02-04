Watch Now: Bynum weighs in on Gov. Stitt, Superintendent Gist's back-and-forth over in-person school

Walking a fine line Thursday, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he agrees with Gov. Kevin Stitt that Tulsa Public Schools needs a plan to get students back into the classroom.
“On the substance of the issue, you know, I agree with the governor,” Bynum said. “I don’t agree with the way he has chosen to convey his opinion. I wish he had shown the same obsessive focus on local decision making when we needed his help to slow the spread of the virus with a mask order.
“But is he right that we need a plan to get kids back in school safely? Yeah,” Bynum said. “My hope is that Dr. (Deborah) Gist and her team and her board are working on that.”
Bynum did not volunteer his thoughts on the issue — they were made in response to a reporter’s question during a COVID-19 press conference. The mayor was asked to comment on the public spat between Stitt and Gist, the Tulsa Public Schools superintendent, over the fact that Tulsa Public Schools students are still conducting classes virtually.
In his State of the State speech Monday, Stitt criticized the district for not returning to in-person classes and has said the school district’s decision to delay students’ return to school was based “on politics instead of the data.”
Gist recently responded to the governor’s remarks in a Tweet, calling him “a bully” and accusing him of spreading inaccurate and uninformed information while never once reaching out to her directly.
Bynum said it is important to understand that the pandemic often presents government officials with “a lot of bad options” and no easy answers. Sometimes that can lead to disagreements that turn personal.
“I think the debate between the governor and Dr. Gist has taken on that kind of tone, which I don’t think is productive,” Bynum said.
The mayor spoke directly to some of the barbs Stitt and Gist have lobbed at each other, refuting the governor’s suggestion that the superintendent has been subservient to the teachers union and Gist’s claim that the governor is a bully.
“First, I would say that Dr. Gist has dedicated her career to helping kids, and to suggest that she is motivated by subservience to teachers unions just doesn’t stand up to even the most rudimentary review of her career,” Bynum said.
“Similarly, I don’t think the governor is a bully. I think he is voicing the same concerns I am hearing from a lot of TPS parents over the last couple of months.”
Bynum said the parents he has heard from — and those he assumes the governor is hearing from — are not “COVID-denying anti-maskers” but are dedicated TPS supporters who backed Gist’s efforts to improve state funding for the district and worked to win approval of bond packages.
“And they see kids, for Union and Jenks, back in the classroom, and they want their kids to have that same opportunity,” Bynum said. “And I also hear from them that they are very concerned about what TPS is going to look like on the other side of this pandemic when you have so many families who can take an alternative that are leaving the district.”
Gist said Thursday that she agrees with the mayor and the governor that students need to be back in school.
“I also agree that the disagreement is not helpful,” she said. “I am definitely ready to move on. I have not lost focus on what matters most, which is serving our students, keeping our team members, our students and all of their families safe, and making the best informed choices that we can.”
Gist said it is important to remember how the school district got to this point. After schools were closed when the pandemic took off last spring, Tulsa school administrators spent the summer preparing for in-person classes in the fall and was ready to go.
“In the first quarter of the school year, everybody that we should have been listening to — ‘we’ being all of us as educators — said it was not safe for us to open in person,” Gist said.
When research later became available showing it was safe to return to in-person classes under certain conditions, Gist said, the school district began transitioning students back to school. Then COVID-19 cases began to surge, and in-person classes were suspended again after the Tulsa Health Department advised the district that it was extremely risky to continue in-person learning.
“Where we are now is that we are on the longest sustained decline of COVID cases since the pandemic began,” Gist said. “We have plans in place that we are ready to go, and I will be bringing a recommendation to the Board of Education.”
That meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said the governor continues to reiterate that all Oklahoma students deserve the option for in-person learning.
Gallery: As schools reopen, here's what we know about children and COVID-19