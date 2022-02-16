Watch Now: Bixby school board votes to keep two challenged books on library shelves

BIXBY — Copies of “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “13 Reasons Why” will not be removed from Bixby Public Schools libraries.

Before a standing room only crowd, Bixby Public Schools’ Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to uphold the recommendations of a district-level review committee and keep both titles in circulation.

A parent had challenged the books over concerns about their use of profanity and sexual content.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” board member Matt Dodson said. “If you set a precedent of ‘Let’s get rid of all books we don’t agree with,’ that’s a little concerning from a parent perspective. We want to have the ability to trust our administration, site principals, media specialists in our district to have the best interest of our children in mind.

“There are going to be things that our kids are going to be exposed to, like hearing the s-word or hearing the f-word. Just go walk through the halls of the high school. That’s life, right?”