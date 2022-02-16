Watch Now: Bixby school board votes to keep two challenged books on library shelves

BIXBY — Copies of “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “13 Reasons Why” will not be removed from Bixby Public Schools libraries.
Before a standing room only crowd, Bixby Public Schools’ Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to uphold the recommendations of a district-level review committee and keep both titles in circulation.
A parent had challenged the books over concerns about their use of profanity and sexual content.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” board member Matt Dodson said. “If you set a precedent of ‘Let’s get rid of all books we don’t agree with,’ that’s a little concerning from a parent perspective. We want to have the ability to trust our administration, site principals, media specialists in our district to have the best interest of our children in mind.
“There are going to be things that our kids are going to be exposed to, like hearing the s-word or hearing the f-word. Just go walk through the halls of the high school. That’s life, right?”
Published in 2007 and a 2010 Sequoyah Award winner from the Oklahoma Library Association, “13 Reasons Why” follows the story of a high school freshman who commits suicide and leaves behind audio tapes detailing the 13 specific people and events she holds accountable for her death. It has been on library shelves at Bixby High School since 2015 and at the Bixby 9th Grade Center since 2019, according to the district.
According to data compiled by the American Library Association, it was the most frequently challenged book among school libraries nationwide in 2017, in part due to a Netflix adaptation of the same name.
Citing the potential to help identify students struggling with mental health issues, the school board voted unanimously to keep “13 Reasons Why.”
Written by Jesse Andrews and first published in 2012, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” is about a trio of high school students, one of whom has leukemia. Along with some teen drug use, the book has profanity throughout the course of the novel and includes some discussion of sex acts by the characters. It has been available at the Bixby High School library since 2017.
The committee’s recommendation to keep “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” was upheld by a 3-2 vote. Although Dodson had voted not to remove “13 Reasons Why” from the libraries, he and Justin Cheatham voted against keeping the “Dying Girl” book, in part because of sections that would get students in trouble if quoted in class.
“How would a committee of ninth graders view this book?” Dodson asked. “I’ve heard a few people say, … ‘I wouldn’t want my kid reading this.’ This book was looked at by a committee of adults compared to an actual student committee, which could have a drastically different perspective.”
Bixby’s review committee included three district administrators, three teachers, two parents and one library media specialist. The committee voted unanimously to keep both titles in circulation.
Janice Danforth, the parent challenging the district’s decision to have the titles in the school library, said she was initially made aware of the two books because of concerns raised by her teenage son after he checked out “13 Reasons Why.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, Danforth reiterated that she was not upset with the district’s librarians that her son was able to check the books out at school. She asked that Bixby Public Schools offer more parental oversight over students’ ability to check books out from the school library and that the district seek additional perspectives when deciding which books are available on campus.
“My son checked out that book, and there’s a rape scene in it,” Danforth said. “I don’t raise my kids to read that crap. My son made the choice on his own to stop reading it because I’m raising him that way. Not every kid has that luxury or are in the greatest home where there’s a parent to respond.”
Speaking on behalf of the review committee, Assistant Superintendent Jamie Milligan acknowledged that both books have sections with challenging content and applauded Danforth for advocating on behalf of her child.
Milligan noted that under district policy, Bixby parents already have the right to restrict what materials their child can check out from a school library and that the district is in the process of implementing new procedures to allow parental remote access to campuses’ library catalogues to help facilitate efforts to screen titles.
“Individual parents may not, however, determine the reading of, listening to or viewing of materials for students other than their own children,” she said.