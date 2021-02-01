 Skip to main content
Watch live: Tulsa Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Watch live: Tulsa Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Gist at TPS classroom

Jonnatan Montes talks with Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist in a classroom at East Central Junior High School on Aug. 31, 2020.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

With Tulsa County’s COVID-19 case numbers trending downward, Tulsa Public Schools leaders last week expressed cautious optimism that they could bring students back into the classroom sooner than initially planned.

The district had been scheduled to remain in distance learning through March 22, but Tulsa’s seven-day rolling average of new cases declined by about 200 cases over the past two weeks.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said Monday she believes the district might be able to return to classrooms "before the end of February."

“We all want our children back in school in person,” Gist said last week. “Seeing those numbers decline is just incredibly encouraging. I am very hopeful that we can return our students to in-person that’s sooner than what we have.”

TPS officials are set for an 11 a.m. press conference Monday to discuss the district's plans.

Watch live here or at facebook.com/tulsapublicschools.

Video: What Oklahoma Gov. Stitt has said about Tulsa Public Schools during COVID-19

More guidance for Oklahomans signing up through the state COVID-19 vaccine portal during Phase 2

