Watch live: Tulsa Public Schools hopes to accelerate return to in-person learning
Watch live: Tulsa Public Schools hopes to accelerate return to in-person learning

Gist at TPS classroom

Jonnatan Montes talks with Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist in a classroom at East Central Junior High School on Aug. 31, 2020.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

With Tulsa County’s COVID-19 case numbers trending downward, Tulsa Public Schools leaders last week expressed cautious optimism that they could bring students back into the classroom sooner than initially planned.

The district had been scheduled to remain in distance learning through March 22, but Tulsa’s seven-day rolling average of new cases declined by about 200 cases over the past two weeks.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said Monday she believes the district might be able to return to classrooms "before the end of February."

“We all want our children back in school in person,” Gist said last week. “Seeing those numbers decline is just incredibly encouraging. I am very hopeful that we can return our students to in-person that’s sooner than what we have.”

The board of education is set to make a decision Monday night on the date students would return to the classroom, Gist said.

She said nearly 500 school nurses, health assistants and staffers 65 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which she called "a good start."

"We have more than 5,000 who need access to the vaccine, as well," she said.

Gist noted Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address Monday would be on the agenda for district staff, listening "for one thing": that frontline education professionals "will actually be prioritized" for COVID-19 vaccines.

"Actions, not words," Gist said.

Watch live here or at facebook.com/tulsapublicschools.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

