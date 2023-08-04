Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma’s state superintendent says it’s past time for the state to intervene in Tulsa Public Schools because of “poor leadership” and chronically low academic outcomes for students.

In an exclusive interview on Thursday afternoon, State Superintendent Ryan Walters was asked to address the turmoil Tulsa parents and teachers are facing amid his looming decision about whether to initiate a state takeover or even closure of the state’s largest school district.

“This has been allowed to go on way too long without drastic action being taken for change. What I would tell parents is: I’m going to do everything in my power to give your kids a better education,” Walters said. “This could be an incredible district; this could be a district that people are flocking to. And, instead, you see people leaving. You see teachers leaving in these huge numbers. It’s unacceptable.

“Tulsans deserve better than this, but you know, most importantly, the kids deserve better.”

Tulsa classes begin Aug. 17, and a week later, on Aug. 24, Walters is expected to make a recommendation to the rest of the Oklahoma State Board of Education concerning TPS’ state accreditation status.

He has said “all options are on the table,” including non-accreditation, which would halt all state recognition of and taxpayer funding for the school district, which last year served almost 34,000 students.

Walters said he would want Tulsa parents and teachers to know what he told his fellow State Board of Education members: “We’re not going to take an action unless we really consider it and we’ve looked at all the facts and we’ve made a decision that we feel confident is in the best interest of kids,” he said.

Under Walters’ predecessor, Joy Hofmeister, the small Western Heights district in the Oklahoma City metro area had its accreditation downgraded to probation status and was then temporarily taken over by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Concerns had been raised about that district’s significant losses in enrollment and staffing, a failure to provide in-person education in the 2020-21 school year and wrongful use of bond funds.

State accreditation officers have recommended that Tulsa Public Schools be accredited with two deficiencies for the upcoming school year.

Of the two deficiency recommendations, one is due to a report’s late submission. The other, referred to as “lack of internal controls,” is tied to a self-reported embezzlement case involving a now-former TPS administrator’s handling of $364,000 in vendor contracts, which is still under investigation by federal law enforcement officials.

But Walters said he and his staff need more time because of information TPS has shared with his agency as well as its own local school board “that has given us more concern.” He said they have requested additional documentation from TPS.

“We want to do our due diligence to make sure that we are looking for facts. We are talking with the district,” Walters said. “Those are documents we want to be able to review and we want to be able to look at, so we’re wanting to do all that we can to make sure that we have all the information in front of us to make a well-informed decision.”

In his remarks, Walters zeroed in repeatedly on Deborah Gist, who has been employed by the local school board as superintendent at TPS since the summer of 2015.

“These low academic scores are not new. It has been terrible on Tulsa for years,” he said. “You have a superintendent, you know, just — I’ll put it this way: She’s a bus driver. She’s driving the bus. The bus has veered into a ditch and is now crashed into a tree. You know, at that point, I think you get a new bus driver.”

Walters claimed that under Gist’s watch, TPS has had three audits “questioning their financial situation and the financial safeguards in place,” and he claimed that his predecessor failed to hold TPS accountable for those issues and for chronically low student achievement indicators.

“There was never any improvement made there. So look: We know money is not getting to the classroom the way it should. We know money is not being spent the way it should. And then you see the performance; you see the outcomes; you see the embezzlement issue. And what you see here as a state is a district that’s been allowed by a state agency to not be held accountable, for not the right questions to be asked.”

Walters, who previously worked for nearly a decade as a high school social studies teacher, said he hopes teachers in the Tulsa district, or those applying for vacancies there, will “listen to my words.”

He said the district has experienced teacher turnover rates as high as 26% in recent years, and he said that’s an indicator that teachers aren’t happy with the status quo, either.

His message to classroom teachers in Tulsa?

“We want you to be supported. We want to recruit great teachers in the classroom, and we know that Tulsa Public Schools is not doing their job and supporting those good teachers, and they’re not doing their job and increasing student performance,” Walters said.

“We’re talking, you know, seven years in here with Superintendent Gist. We haven’t seen any significant change. We haven’t seen any big plan in order to turn these districts around.

“They’re losing hope in the district just like these parents and these kids are, and so what I would tell them is: Look, I’m going to do everything in my power to turn around that district so that you can be successful with those kids.”

Because Walters singled out Gist, the Tulsa World contacted her for a response.

She called his claims about three years of red flag issues on TPS’s annual audit reports “categorically false” and said the only such audit finding was “this past year when we had a situation that I uncovered, I investigated and I reported and shared with Tulsa as transparently as possibly. … Everything that occurred with an employee who allegedly stole money that was intended for children is something we have been very open about with Tulsa.”

“We actually have won awards for excellence in our financial reporting,” Gist added. “Facts matter more than rhetoric.”

About Walters alluding to new information being discovered or probed, Gist said Walters so far has requested documents and information that was already largely available on the TPS website, including local school board agendas for the last year, encumbrance reports for the last year, every district employee and their title, and certain policies of the district, “including our policies on raffles.”

“If there is something else he is concerned about, he needs to tell me, and he needs to tell the people of Oklahoma,” Gist said. “The people of Tulsa want the truth. They want people to work together, and they want all of us focused on their children.”