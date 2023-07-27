Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday voted to delay consideration of state accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools until its August meeting at State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ urging.

Walters said he wants to spend the extra month on a “fact-finding mission” about the state’s largest school district. And when asked after the meeting, Walters told news media that non-accreditation is among “all options” on the table and he accused TPS of “intentional misleading reporting” to the state.

“Tulsa Public Schools has been plagued with scandal,” Walters said. “I believe with the severity of issues of Tulsa Public Schools, as we're looking into the misreporting that went on there and we look around the embezzlement issue going on there, as well, I feel like we need to be able to dig into these issues because of the severe nature and the impact it's having on those kids in that district, the staff of that district.”

School districts’ accreditation statuses are subject to annual review.

According to the State Department of Education's official accreditation manual, non-accredited status means: "The school site is no longer recognized by the State Board of Education," and mandatory annexation will be considered.

All other public school districts and charter schools, save for one shuttered Oklahoma City charter school, received state accreditation Thursday for the upcoming academic year.

State education officials, including Walters and Ryan Pieper, executive director of accreditation, assured the board during its monthly meeting that for the time being, TPS will simply remain in the same accreditation status it received in July 2022.

They said the delay won’t affect the district’s August state aid payment or its ability to begin 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 17.

Accreditation action

Some 376 school districts and 1,660 individual school sites were accredited with no deficiencies, 143 districts and 156 school sites were accredited with a single deficiency, and 65 districts and 53 school sites were accredited with more than one deficiency.

The most common school district deficiency at the district level was not submitting mandatory reports to the state in a timely fashion, while schools were dinged for having a teacher without a proper credential or endorsement teaching students.

Pieper said that is a byproduct of Oklahoma’s chronic, statewide teaching shortage.

The state’s accreditation department recommended and the state board approved probation for three districts elsewhere in the state — Hulbert, Western Heights and Straight — and three Tulsa-based charter schools — KIPP Tulsa, Deborah Brown Charter School and Sankofa Charter School.

Two Oklahoma City schools — one private school called Infinity Generation Preparatory School, and one charter school called Sovereign Community School — received recommendations to lose state accreditation.

Sovereign lost state accreditation, but ultimately, the state board decided to give the Infinity Generation private school officials another month to provide additional information on why the school should not lose state accreditation.

TPS deficiencies

According to documents obtained earlier this week by the Tulsa World from TPS through a public records request, the state accreditation office notified TPS in writing that it would be recommending that the district as a whole be accredited with two deficiencies for the coming school year.

Of the two deficiencies, one was due to a report’s late submission. The other, referred to as “lack of internal controls,” is tied to a self-reported embezzlement case, involving $364,000 in questionable vendor contracts, that is still under investigation by federal law enforcement officials.

But the state Board of Education never heard or asked for state accreditation officers’ recommendations specific to TPS.

Walters, chair of the board, personally made the motion to remove TPS from accreditation consideration until the board’s August meeting.

The vote was 5-0, with member Suzanne Reynolds absent from the meeting.

No administrator from TPS was present at Thursday's state board meeting to speak to any of the allegations or concerns raised by Walters.

But a two-time retiree of the district, who still substitute teaches twice a week to support his former colleagues, spoke out on the matter during public comments to the state Board.

"TPS is being targeted and I don't understand that. It's creating a toxic working environment," said longtime former TPS principal Mike Howe, 75. "I have watched many former teachers — teachers I hired — choosing to retire and quit. We can't afford it — we cannot afford to lose any more teachers. And it's also making it very difficult to find new teachers. Most importantly, it's hurting our children. They are confused by all this information. They're not sure what's true and what's not true.

"In conclusion, I call on this board to live up to their oath. Make our public schools great for the 700,000 students who go."

Additionally, the state Board of Education on Thursday voted 5-0 to authorize Walters’ administration to provide new specificity in its April demands for public schools across the state to submit detailed reports of their local, state and federal expenditures on staff, materials and any third-party contractors or vendors related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Walters speaks frequently of his quest to root out such DEI programming from the state’s public pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools, as well as its public colleges and universities.

When asked after the meeting which school districts were not complying, Walters told news reporters it was only one — Tulsa Public Schools.

New meeting capacity limit

The general public's access to the room where the state Board of Education meets each month was heavily restricted on Thursday.

After supporters of Walters tried to institute their own numbering system to admit fellow members of the public to the June meeting, two were arrested and charged with misdemeanor offenses in Oklahoma County District Court.

Fire marshals recently imposed a new capacity limit of 49 people, including board members, state education department staff and media who cover the news event.

The first people in a line of several hundred were seated in camping chairs and said they arrived before 6 a.m.

For the first time, state education employees required press credentials, which are not issued by the state of Oklahoma, to enter the room.

Inside, the public seating area had 24 chairs present, but most had “reserved” signs or sticky-notes that said “4-day school” indicating school district personnel with requests on the board agenda, and “1st year supt,” indicating new school district superintendents who are meeting state requirements for attendance at one state board of education meeting during their first year in the leadership role.

Two fire marshals repeatedly checked the room for their newly set capacity limit, counting heads as members of the press and a few state lawmakers, then a select few members of the public and then state board board members entered the room.

The next 40-50 people in line were permitted inside the state Education office building to sit in chairs lining a long hallway that leads to the boardroom.

The board heard two hours of public comments, from both supporters of Walters or those opposed to his delay of TPS accreditation or his other political rhetoric, before taking up the first action item on the meeting agenda.

