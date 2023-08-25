State Superintendent Ryan Walters issued a video with new, detailed demands for Tulsa Public Schools just one day after the Oklahoma State Board of Education put off his talk of a state takeover and renewed the district’s accreditation for the year.

On Friday afternoon, Walters also met with Ebony Johnson, a career TPS educator set to become interim superintendent after Deborah Gist’s departure in mid-September.

Earlier that morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a press release about its new video titled “Hope for Tulsa Kids” posted to the SDE’s YouTube channel.

The press release described the video as an expression of “the newfound hope and optimism for the students in Tulsa Public Schools." The video’s soundtrack is a song with a single lyric repeated: “This is your moment to shine.”

“The strong action taken by me and the State Board of Education serves notice that we mean business about making sure our state’s largest school district serves parents and, above all, serves our students,” Walters’ written statement from the press release reads. “Today’s video is full of life and hope, just like Tulsa kids.

"I want (to) make sure they hear me loud and clear: I will not allow Tulsa schools to fail and will stop at nothing to help make sure they succeed.”

The video calls on TPS to reduce administrative costs, reward school leaders making strides in getting sites off of the state’s “failing” schools list, use teacher pay to “recruit and retain the best,” “better identify and treat dyslexia,” provide regional literacy coaches, and provide best “science of reading” materials and curriculum.

After Walters’ private meeting with Tulsa’s newly named interim superintendent on Friday afternoon, the Tulsa World stopped him outside the TPS Education Service Center to ask the source of the new requirements for the school district, as well as his authority for making them.

“Look, we’ve been really clear with expectations, and this is the beginning of a dialogue with Tulsa to make sure that they’ve been given all of the explanation of what we’re looking for as a department,” he said, “and we’re very excited to work with them. I think that the message has been sent loud and clear that we’ve got to turn around these schools, and I think the district has got the message. So I’m excited to see what’s next.”

A spokesman for Tulsa Public Schools did not comment on the new video but said the district is in "productive conversations" with Walters.

"We continue to develop plans to significantly improve outcomes from students. We look forward to continued discussions as we finalize these plans over upcoming weeks in preparation for the next state board meeting on Sept. 28," the statement reads.

At Thursday’s monthly state Board of Education meeting, Walters voted alongside Gov. Kevin Stitt’s five appointees to approve “accreditation with deficiencies” status for TPS, which is actually an upgrade from its previous status of “accredited with warning.”

Don Burdick, a board member from Tulsa, made the approved motion with three stipulations he referred to as “deliverables that help us stay aligned and stay focused on."

• A professional development plan to train teachers on the science of reading

• An action plan for all schools designated with an “F” on state school report cards

• Development and publication of new internal controls to prevent embezzlement

When reached Friday afternoon, TPS board of education President Stacey Woolley said she's had no conversations with Walters nor OSDE about additional requirements beyond what was publicly discussed during Thursday's meeting in Oklahoma City.

"Anything published by the Oklahoma State Department of Education outside what was discussed as part of that motion — we don’t know what to do with it," Woolley said. "There’s been no discussion ... or 'We’ve got new ideas' or mention of additional resources for these things if it were an expectation above and beyond what we heard yesterday.

"From my perspective, there are no additional requirements. The requirements were made known in the public meeting at the state board meeting yesterday."

Walters, who has been threatening a state takeover of TPS since July, claimed victory in helping force out Gist as Tulsa superintendent.

He also vowed to return to the state board and seek additional authority for more drastic action if he does not see adequate progress made within two to three months.

These were among his many stern words for TPS officials on Thursday:

“They have an opportunity here to drastically change directions and I would love to see that. But I want to be crystal clear: If that does not happen, I leave every option on the table to force this district to serve these kids. I’m willing to do anything to turn the school around. I would advise Tulsa Public Schools, their leadership: Do not test me. I am willing to do whatever it takes for these kids.”

Walters has criticized TPS for not moving off the state’s “F” school list as many schools as Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The number of OKCPS school sites with an overall letter grade of F on their state report card declined from 30 for 2018-19 to 13 for 2021-22, while the number of Tulsa school sites with an overall letter grade of F from the state declined from 28 to 24 in the same time period.

Some of those Oklahoma City school sites were among the 15 that district has closed since 2019, while the same is true of some of the eight school sites closed by Tulsa Public Schools during the same time span.

On Thursday, Woolley publicly challenged Walters’ contention that 65% of Tulsa Public Schools sites have a failing grade of “F.”

When another state board member asked Woolley the correct number, she looked it up on her cellphone and replied, “37 (percent), which is not acceptable — but it’s not 65.”

Afterward, she told the Tulsa World she also believes it is noteworthy for the public to understand the most recent state report cards were based on data from the 2021-22 academic year, during which there were significant COVID-related disruptions to instruction and that Oklahoma grades its public schools using a bell curve.

That means every year — no matter what — 5% of public schools will receive an A, 25% will receive a B, 40% will receive a C, 25% will receive a D, and 5% will receive an F.