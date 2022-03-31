Voters in suburban school districts to decide on bond packages

Voters in the Owasso, Kiefer and Liberty school districts are each being asked to consider multimillion-dollar bond packages on Tuesday.

Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at county election board offices.

Under state law, school bond packages must receive at least 60% of the votes cast in order to pass.

Owasso Public Schools has a two-part, $83.96 million package over five years.

The larger of the two resolutions, Proposition No. 1, totals $80.2 million. It includes $22.7 million for new saferooms at Hodson Elementary School and the Owasso Eighth Grade Center, $16.4 million for technology needs throughout the district, and $11.8 million for textbooks, library materials and equipment for the district’s fine arts programs.

Proposition No. 2 is $3.6 million for transportation needs, including additional school buses.

If approved, the bond would not raise tax rates within Owasso’s attendance area.

To the southwest, Kiefer Public Schools is proposing a $29.1 million bond over 20 years. The bond package includes funds for a new agricultural education building, a new transportation facility, and a new multipurpose building to house the band program, elementary gym classes and multiple school teams.

It also includes $11.8 million to restore and remodel the old Kiefer High School to house the district’s administration offices and upper elementary. Built more than a century ago, the facility was shuttered in 2005 with completion of the current Kiefer High School on 49th West Avenue and 151st Street South.

Among the restoration needs specifically earmarked in the bond proposal are a new roof, windows, light fixtures, plumbing and the ventilation system.

In addition to moving the fourth, fifth and sixth grades closer to the current elementary school campus, Superintendent Randy Shaw said revitalizing the old building would provide additional classroom space for future growth while utilizing the district’s existing resources.

“It’s a beautiful building, and it is already paid for, so we need to utilize it if we can,” he said. “Instead of building something down the road that has no character, I would like to try to get this revitalized and use it.

"It’s a big building, and most of the work’s already been done. We just have to get it up to standard.”

The Kiefer bond proposal is not slated to increase taxes.

Meanwhile, Liberty Public Schools in far southern Tulsa County and northern Okmulgee County is putting an $8 million proposal before voters that would pay for a new gymnasium and six additional classrooms at Liberty Elementary School.

The elementary school's current gym was built in 1938 under the Works Progress Administration.

“Originally it wasn’t even a regulation-sized basketball court,” Liberty Superintendent Philip Garland said. “The gym has been expanded a few times, but it just cannot be refurbished any more. It has lived past its usefulness.”

The additional classrooms would allow Liberty to move its fourth, fifth and sixth grade students into the same building as the lower elementary grades rather than having them at the nearby middle school.

If approved, the millage rate within Liberty’s attendance area would increase from 21.17 to 24.99. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

Data compiled by the district indicate that a homeowner within Liberty’s attendance area currently paying $100 in property taxes per year would pay an additional $4.11 in Okmulgee County or $3.57 in Tulsa County if the bond is approved.

