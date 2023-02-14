Voters in six school districts around the Tulsa area approved bond proposals Tuesday, while a seventh district fell just short of the 60% threshold required by state law.

Union Public Schools' had two components to its five-year $152 million proposal. Proposition I, which included funds to renovate the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center, received 78.49% of the votes cast, while Proposition II received 79.48%.

"We are delighted that Union families and patrons overwhelmingly approved our five-year $152 million bond issue," Union spokesman Chris Payne said in a written statement. "Parents recognized our need to reconfigure our 6th and 7th Grade Center and they know the importance of protecting our general fund dollars so we can continue to offer dynamic programs for students. We are so grateful to them for being supportive of our students."

Jenks Public Schools had a two-part, $17.2 million proposal. Proposition I passed with 82.21% of the votes cast, while Proposition II received 82.28%.

“These bond dollars are essential to the day-to-day operations of our district, but the passage of this bond also allows us to build for the future as we assess the needs of our growing student enrollment,” said Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield in a written statement from the district.

“We are so appreciative of our parents, employees, and all members of our community who voted today and showed their support for our students and schools. It is not lost on any of us just how fortunate we are to be surrounded by people who believe in our mission and vision."

With fewer than 600 votes cast, Coweta Public Schools’ $50.2 million proposal passed with 84.99%, providing funds for renovation and expansion efforts at three schools around the district.

With 604 votes cast, both propositions from Skiatook Public Schools received more than 80% of the votes cast.

Proposition I is $13.7 million, with $5.7 million earmarked for a new gymnasium/storm shelter for Skiatook Elementary School. The proposition also includes funds for activity center foundation repairs, auditorium upgrades, Chromebook replacement and stadium turf replacement.

Proposition II is $730,000 to replace district-owned vehicles.

In Bartlesville, almost 80% of voters approved both propositions of the district’s $38 million, five-year proposal.

Proposition I, which included funds for expansion projects at two elementary schools plus money for technology and curriculum needs, received 78.87% of the votes cast.

Proposition II, which included $600,000 for transportation needs, passed 2,018-510.

Both propositions in Claremore Sequoyah's $18.7 million bond proposal passed with 81.15% of the votes cast.

Proposition I includes funding to build a new elementary school, renovate the district’s field house, and improve the baseball and softball facilities. Proposition II is $400,000 for additional buses and smaller vehicles.

Meanwhile, Catoosa’s 10-year, $9 million proposal to add prekindergarten and kindergarten classrooms back to the elementary school currently under construction failed. Although the proposal was backed by 58.95% of Tuesday’s voters, it did not reach the 60% threshold required by state law for school bond issues.

Those classrooms initially were included in the design but, due to rising construction costs and inflation, had to be cut to keep the project from going over budget.

Since the proposal did not pass, Catoosa’s prekindergarten and kindergarten students will remain at the 82-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.

In a written statement posted to the district's Facebook page, Catoosa Superintendent Robert Schornick thanked the voters and district's bond development team for their efforts while expressing his disappointment with the results.

"While tonight’s election results are disappointing, I want to thank the overwhelming majority of voters who supported our bond proposal. School bonds require a 60% supermajority to pass, and 58.95% of voters were in favor of making this investment in the future of our district. The results — our bond proposal lost by just 1.05% — are a powerful reminder that EVERY vote matters."

Additionally, two school board primaries saw incumbents win their seats outright.

In Claremore, District 3 representative Lindsey Baldwin received 64.92% of the votes cast, defeating challengers Isaac Erwin and Lee Gonzales. A citizen of the Seminole Nation, Baldwin was appointed to the seat in September 2022 after the resignation of Rod Henry.

In Owasso, incumbent Neal Kessler received 58.73% of the votes cast, defeating challengers Vincent Donaldson and Kristy Moon.

