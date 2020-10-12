 Skip to main content
Virtual school board could consider terminating Epic contract tomorrow
Mathew Hamrick Epic

In late July, Mathew Hamrick even signed an affidavit on behalf of Epic’s for-profit operator, which is shielding Epic’s Learning Fund spending records — and in direct opposition to the official position of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board could consider a change, including termination, of its sponsorship contract with Epic Charter Schools on Tuesday. 

An agenda for Tuesday's regular monthly meeting that was posted on Monday morning indicates the possibility of the board taking action "including but not limited to proceeding with termination of the charter contract" after a presentation and discussion of the State Auditor and Inspector's recent forensic audit findings on Epic.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is also set to discuss and take possible action to recuse board member Mathew Hamrick, who was censured and stripped of his seat on a newly formed audit committee by a majority vote of his fellow board members in September. 

The Oklahoma State Board of Education, which accredits all public schools in Oklahoma, has called a special board meeting for Monday on the Epic Charter Schools audit.

In an interview with the Tulsa World last week, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister vowed to take actions to “recoup” millions in taxpayer dollars from Epic identified by the office of State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

Initial findings from the state’s investigative audit include chronically inaccurate cost accounting by Epic to state education officials that reportedly allowed school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney to boost their personal earnings by nearly $2 million through their for-profit charter school management company.

That for-profit company Epic Youth Services was found to have “improperly transferred” $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars from the student Learning Fund account to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.

The forensic audit also states that Epic has improperly commingled, or mixed, public dollars allocated for its two, separate charter schools, despite the terms of Epic’s sponsorship contracts prohibiting comingling of funds or requiring separate accounts. This reportedly includes $6 million in payments and $3.3 million in loans from one school to the other without school board approval.

Epic One-on-One, a virtual school, was founded in 2010 and is currently authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, a small state agency.

A few years ago, Epic added Epic Blended Learning Centers, which are a separate school model sponsored by Rose State College that offers students in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties a blend of at-home and in classroom studies.

Hamrick, the statewide virtual board members, was accused of intentionally avoiding public votes by the board in 2019 and 2020 on matters seeking to unmask Epic’s use of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to date budgeted for student learning that the largest online school operator is keeping private and for going rogue on the board’s official position in a legal battle over Epic Charter Schools’ spending records.

Epic’s for-profit operator, Epic Youth Services, is locked in a court battle with State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, who claims Epic is not complying with an investigative audit requested in 2019 by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Hamrick ran for Senate District 45 during a 2017 special election, but was defeated in the Republican primary. Records from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission show Epic Co-Founder and co-owner of Epic Youth Services David Chaney contributed to Hamrick’s 2017 campaign.

Oct. 3 video: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister talks with Tulsa World's Andrea Eger

Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation

 

