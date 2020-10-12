Virtual school board could consider terminating Epic contract tomorrow

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board could consider a change, including termination, of its sponsorship contract with Epic Charter Schools on Tuesday.

An agenda for Tuesday's regular monthly meeting that was posted on Monday morning indicates the possibility of the board taking action "including but not limited to proceeding with termination of the charter contract" after a presentation and discussion of the State Auditor and Inspector's recent forensic audit findings on Epic.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is also set to discuss and take possible action to recuse board member Mathew Hamrick, who was censured and stripped of his seat on a newly formed audit committee by a majority vote of his fellow board members in September.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education, which accredits all public schools in Oklahoma, has called a special board meeting for Monday on the Epic Charter Schools audit.