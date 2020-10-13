Virtual school board could consider terminating Epic contract today

That for-profit company, Epic Youth Services, was found to have “improperly transferred” $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars from the student Learning Fund account to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.

The forensic audit also states that Epic has improperly commingled, or mixed, public dollars allocated for its two, separate charter schools, despite the terms of Epic’s sponsorship contracts prohibiting comingling of funds or requiring separate accounts.

This reportedly includes $6 million in payments and $3.3 million in loans from one school to the other without school board approval.

Epic One-on-One, a virtual school, was founded in 2010 and is currently authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, a small state agency.

A few years ago, Epic added Epic Blended Learning Centers, which are a separate school model sponsored by Rose State College that offers students in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties a blend of at-home and in classroom studies.