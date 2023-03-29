OKLAHOMA CITY — The state governing board that is to determine whether Oklahoma sponsors the nation’s first religious online charter school has two newly appointed members in legal limbo.

Two newly appointed members of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board may not be “legally qualified” to vote until November, Assistant Attorney General Niki Batt told the board at a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Catholic Church in Oklahoma has applied for state sanctioning and taxpayer funding of the proposed St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which would serve students in towns without Catholic schools and expand online course offerings to students in existing Catholic schools.

A vote on the matter is expected by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board by the end of April.

Oklahoma Catholic leaders, who worked on the application for 18 months with the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic, have said they view the matter as a possible test case to challenge separation of church and state laws across the nation.

Speaking in her capacity as the board’s legal counsel, Batt recommended that Nellie Sanders of Kingfisher, recently appointed by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, and Bill Pearson of Oologah, recently appointed by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, continue to attend meetings but not vote until November unless some other legal resolution can be found.

The issue, according to Batt, is that Sanders and Pearson had been appointed to seats that had been left unfilled by appointing authorities — not vacancies created by early resignation or death — and the statute that created the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in 2012 states: “Appointments shall be made by and take effect on November 1 of the year in which the appointment is made.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt also recently made an appointment to the board, but Batt said that action was to fill a vacancy created by the early resignation of Brandon Tatum, who left the board when he took a job as Stitt’s chief of staff. Therefore, Batt believes that that appointee, Scott Strawn, is legally qualified to be a voting member of the board immediately.

Strawn is vice president for business and finance and chief financial officer for Southern Nazarene University, a private college in Bethany.

Sanders pushed back, saying she disagreed with the legal counsel’s opinion and questioned whether the statute had been interpreted that way in the past. She also asked whether the letters of appointment that Treat's and McCall’s office wrote for her and Pearson could be rewritten or reworded.

Batt said her opinion was that the legal issue couldn’t be solved by changing the language in their letters of appointment because the issue is a matter of whether their appointments were to new terms or to fill vacancies created by early resignation or death.

The last person to serve in Sanders’ seat resigned in the summer of 2021, and although that individual’s term expired later that year, the seat went unfilled, Batt said to Sanders, and “your appointment took place in 2023.”

Strawn asked whether the board could take action to formally request a legal opinion from Attorney General Gentner Drummond, but no such item to allow for a board vote was included on Wednesday’s special meeting agenda.

“We want everything to be above board, whether it’s a renewal on an existing charter or other things that are going to happen,” Strawn said, seemingly alluding to the Catholic charter school application. “I would like to see us move with haste to get these people as active (on the board) as fast as possible.”

Sanders commented: “If we start looking at every person that came before us, where does it end? This could get messy."

Board Chairman Robert Franklin of Tulsa responded: “It’s already gotten messy. The question is how do we get out of it?”

He suggested that Treat and McCall be contacted to see if some legislative solution could be facilitated this session and that the board vote on a formal attorney general's opinion request at a future meeting.

Batt noted that the way the statute was written was not common to other state governing boards advised by the Attorney General's Office.

Batt also told the board: “We will continue to work and challenge the way we view this to see if we can come to a different conclusion — or an 'a-ha moment.'”

In other business, Franklin, Strawn and member Barry Beauchamp voted unanimously to renew the board's sponsorship contracts with Epic Charter School, Insight School of Oklahoma, E-School Virtual Charter Academy and Oklahoma Connections Academy.