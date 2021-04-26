Virtual Charter School Board ends Epic Charter Schools termination proceedings as part of deal

Attorneys for Epic’s longtime school management company have been in Oklahoma County District Court trying to block access to records of Epic’s student Learning Fund spending to date by Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd. Come July 1, those funds are scheduled to be in new bank accounts that are strictly under the control of school personnel.

The settlement explicitly requires Epic One-on-One’s staff and governing board to provide not only “unfettered” access to original documents, but also space and equipment needed in order to monitor compliance.

Additionally, the two charter schools under the Epic umbrella, Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended are to be formally treated as separate school districts, complete with separate sponsorship agreements, governing boards, school leaders, faculties and financial records.

Epic One-on-One is wholly online, while Epic Blended Learning Centers enroll most Epic students in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties under the sponsorship of Rose State College. However, Byrd’s audit report noted that Epic Charter Schools had improperly comingled, or mixed, public dollars allocated for the pair, despite terms in both of its sponsorship contracts prohibiting the comingling of funds or requiring separate accounts.