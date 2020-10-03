Vinita High School shifts to distance learning following 'yet another' positive COVID-19 test

Vinita High School will shift to distance learning next week after "yet another" positive COVID-19 test, the district announced Saturday.

"Because of the high number of cases that we have incurred at the high school this week, we feel it is necessary to move to distance learning at the high school from Oct. 5-9," a Vinita Public Schools Facebook post read.

The move follows several announcements of high school students testing positive for the virus, as well as a middle school student and high school teacher, the latter of which the school determined were not threats to staff or students based on quarantine practices or strict adherence to social distancing, respectively, according to a previous post.

No high school students will be allowed in the building this week, and all extracurricular activities are cancelled for the high school and middle school, including Friday's football game and a cross country meet scheduled for Thursday.

The district has begun contact tracing and stated it would contact parents and students affected by the most recent case, but it asked its high school students to stay quarantined "as much as possible" during the week.