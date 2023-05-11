CATOOSA — After taking the long road to get there, Verdigris senior Katie Timmons is eager to walk across the graduation stage Friday night.

“I’m a little nervous, but I think I’m ready,” she said. "There are still some nerves, though."

That long road started in China, where Joe and Angie Timmons adopted her as an infant. The couple were among a dozen families from across this nation that went as a group, adopting 13 children and bringing them back to the United States.

However, within weeks of being placed in the Timmonses’ arms, Katie developed infantile spasms. A form of pediatric epileptic seizures, infantile spasms can affect brain development if left untreated.

She eventually was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a small child, and her parents were told she would not be able to walk or talk.

However, Katie ignored that prognosis. She has been walking without assistance since the second grade, first with a walker, then with two canes and then with a single cane that was tossed out after it started getting in the way.

“She’s had all these obstacles and all these people who’ve said, ‘You can’t do this,’ or, ‘This is as good as it gets,’” Joe Timmons said. “She’s overcome every one of those obstacles — and not only overcome them but she’s gone above and beyond.

“I don’t know if a kid can be a role model or not, but I look at most people, myself included, and if I was faced with the same adversity, I’d want to have the same intestinal fortitude to charge forward like she does and accept the world like she does.”

The long road also included a detour toward home, as she spent most of her sophomore year doing distance learning due to health concerns that were exacerbated by COVID-19. Although she maintained her academic progress with help from her father, the circumstances did leave an impact on her high school experience.

"If COVID had not hit, it probably would have been a much better year," Katie Timmons said.

"There were a lot of tears and missing friends," Angie Timmons chimed in.

A National Honor Society member, her high school resume includes stints in choir, color guard, and speech and debate.

However, she counts two years on and around the basketball court as the highlight of her high school career.

Having grown up around sports, thanks to her older brothers and her father’s former career with the University of Tulsa’s athletic department, Katie was a manager for the girls basketball team at Verdigris High School her junior and senior years.

“I love basketball and grew up around it, so thought I’d like to give being a manager a try,” she said. “I did it my junior year and my senior year decided since I enjoyed it so much I’d do it again.”

That managerial experience ties into her future career goals to pursue a career in education.

Katie will be taking classes online through Tulsa Community College this fall, with plans to transfer later to either Rogers State University or Oklahoma State University.

Having grown up around educators, she is already working toward earning her certification as a paraprofessional with a long-term goal of becoming a teacher.

With only one class needed this year in order to graduate, she is getting some hands-on classroom experience by helping at the lower elementary school in the mornings and working as a library aide after her math class.

After spending time working with younger students both at school and at church, she already has in mind a specific grade that she eventually wants to teach.

“After working with second graders this year, I realized that this was it,” Katie said with a grin. “They’re more independent. They don’t need your help as much — most of the time.”

For Angie Timmons, although the thought of her daughter graduating is bittersweet, the prospect of her being able to continue down that road by working with the next generation is exciting.

“I’m excited that when she becomes a teacher, she’ll be able to instill some of those things in the kids,” she said.

