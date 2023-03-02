With the appointment clock continuing to tick, the Tulsa school board will reconvene Friday evening to once again address its vacant seat.

The agenda for Friday’s meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., calls for the board to discuss the procedures used to nominate and vote on applicants for the vacant District 2 seat and potentially conduct additional candidate interviews in executive session.

However, the agenda does not include language that would allow the board to vote on an appointment. President Stacey Woolley said the vacancy will be on the action agenda for Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting in order to allow for public comment and a potential vote.

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when the resignation of former board member Judith Barba Perez took effect. In the event of a board vacancy, state law allows school boards up to 60 days to appoint a successor. For TPS, the 60-day mark hits on March 24.

If the board is unable to appoint a successor within that time frame, it may request a special election. However, as attorney Jana Burk advised the board Monday night, the earliest such an election could be held is June 13, with a runoff in September if needed.

According to the Tulsa County Election Board, a special election for District 2 would cost TPS between $33,000 and $35,000 if only one vote is needed. Should a runoff be required, the figure would double.

Friday’s special meeting comes after the board was unable to reach a consensus on an appointee at Monday night’s meeting, despite pleas from multiple District 2 residents, teachers and parents for representation.

Separate motions to appoint Diamond Marshall and Jasmine Stewart to the vacant seat each resulted in a 3-3 tie, with E’Lena Ashley, Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voting no each time.

A motion to appoint Sharita Pratt died from a lack of a second. An attempt to appoint Pratt to the seat at an earlier meeting had ended in a 3-3 tie.

Notices were also issued Tuesday afternoon for special meetings on Thursday evening and Saturday morning. However, Thursday’s special meeting was canceled.

When asked Wednesday, Woolley said the meeting notices were sent out before the board was polled about its availability in order to get a meeting called as quickly as possible within the parameters of Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act, which requires at least 48 hours’ public notice for special meetings.