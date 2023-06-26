A senior official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture got a firsthand look Monday morning at what’s being served for breakfast in area schools this summer.
As part of a visit across eastern Oklahoma, Deputy Under Secretary of Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Stacy Dean met with students and staff at Union’s Ochoa Elementary School for cereal, fresh peaches, milk and juice.
“Child hunger spikes in the summer, so we want to make sure our summer feeding programs are open and available and serving eligible children across the state,” Dean said.
The Summer Feeding Program is under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees school nutrition programs nationally. Under the Summer Feeding Program, schools and other organizations such as tribes, churches and food banks can offer free breakfasts and lunches to children in areas where more than 50% of children younger than 18 come from families with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, making them eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.
People are also reading…
Nationwide, one in nine households is considered to be food insecure or lacking consistent access to nutritious food. In Oklahoma, that figure jumps to 15.6% of all households and one in four among children.
Districtwide, more than 10,000 Union students across all grades qualified for free or reduced price school meals in 2022-23, including 93% of the students at Ochoa, at 12000 E. 31st St. In neighboring Tulsa Public Schools, about 80% of all students were eligible for free or reduced price lunches in 2022-23.
“That means when the summer comes, those kids lose a huge resource unless programs like these are open to them and accessible,” Hunger Free Oklahoma Executive Director Chris Bernard said.
Hunger Free Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization that partners with dozens of other entities across the state to address food insecurity.
Bernard said the organization’s partner agencies were already seeing a greater need for help due to rising grocery costs and the end of pandemic-level Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits prior to the widespread power outages from the June 18 storm that forced many families to lose groceries and summer feeding sites to completely shut down.
“Now that we’re opening back up more and the summer meal programs are available, … we’re hoping to see some of that demand be relieved,” Bernard said. “We know a lot of folks who were on SNAP lost their groceries when they lost power and everything went bad. We’ve been working with our SNAP enrollment hotline to make sure people know they can fill out an easy form in order to get replacement benefits to replace that food.”
Dean’s visit also included a visit to the Cherokee Nation tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The tribe received a $1 million grant to expand outreach efforts for its Women, Infants and Children program across its reservation over the next 18 months. The program served 14,589 women, 15,751 infants and 29,430 children through the program in 2022 alone.
“Our WIC program serves so many Cherokee families and has always been a priority to the tribe,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “It’s a blessing that we can come together with the USDA and expand our WIC efforts. These efforts will not only improve our WIC program but will help improve so many Cherokee lives that utilize the program.”