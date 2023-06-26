Food giveaway for 500 families Tuesday

Food on the Move will host a Storm Recovery Community Food and Resource Festival at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Cherokee Nation District 13 also is partnering on the event — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 322 N. Greenwood Ave. — to help families replenish groceries lost after the June 18 severe storms.

“So many Tulsa neighborhoods were devastated, and many residents have gone days without power,” Food on the Move CEO and President Kevin Harper said in a news release.

The first 500 families at the event will receive 10 pounds of meat, dairy products, fresh produce, meals from local food trucks, and a variety of resources from local community partners.

To find out more or contribute toward the effort, go to foodonthemoveok.com.