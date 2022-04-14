Upping college degree attainment in state critical for future, higher ed chancellor tells Tulsa consortium

BROKEN ARROW — With the number of critical occupations requiring college degrees projected to increase in the state, it’s more important than ever to help more Oklahomans attain them, the state’s higher education chancellor said Wednesday.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to make up and not a lot of time to do it,” Allison Garrett told the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium’s Spring Convening on Wednesday at Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow.

“Between now and 2028, what we’re seeing is a shift to 66 of the top 100 critical occupations in Oklahoma being jobs that will require a college degree.”

At the same time, just 26% of Oklahomans currently have a bachelor’s degree, she said. That’s well below the national average of 33%.

The Tulsa Higher Education Consortiumconsortium, which launched last year, is a joint effort involving a number of regional colleges, universities and partner organizations to help more area students get four-year degrees and better fit changing workforce needs.

Garrett, who was appointed chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in November, discussed the challenges facing higher education institutions, and by extension the industries that depend on their graduates.

“These are just some of the things I see as I peek into the future,” she said, adding that institutions have to be ready to meet the evolving needs of the students coming into them.

Along with the positive challenges of increasing diversity, the state has a big negative in its rate of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, Garrett said.

“This is incredibly important to note. We rank fifth from the top in K-12 students having experienced significant trauma, homelessness, food insecurity, violence in the home. This is not one where you want to be top-10.”

To make things worse, the ratio of students to counselors in schools is much higher than the national average, she said.

“So, as we look at the population headed our way, we have to be adaptive and make sure our (higher education) institutions are ready to fully support our students,” Garrett said.

College readiness is also a critical issue.

Garrett said only 14% of all high school graduates in the state are college-ready in all four areas of the ACT, with just 9% being ready to study in STEM fields.

“You’re looking at, for the 44,000 high school graduates we have, maybe 4,000 being ready to study in STEM fields,” she said. “That is so far short of where we need to be.”

For higher education institutions, it means offering the kinds of support services students need, she said.

Garrett, former president of Emporia State University in Kansas and a onetime Walmart executive, succeeded longtime Chancellor Glen D. Johnson.

Although she’s had only five months to survey the scene, she’s noticed that Oklahoma higher education also has some good things going for it.

“The beauty of a state like Oklahoma is we have consumer choices of all types,” Garrett said. “We’ve got private institutions, we’ve got research institutions, we’ve got four-year institutions that are low-cost institutions, we’ve got great community colleges. Lots of opportunities.

“We’re 11th lowest in the nation in average cost of attendance, 11th lowest in average debt upon graduation. So, there are some really, really great opportunities for students here in the state of Oklahoma.”

Something else Garrett said she noticed early on is not as encouraging.

“Before I interviewed for the job, I took a look at degree production in the higher ed system here. Allied health, business and teaching degrees were way up there.”

But not computer science degrees. “It was down, down the list, right next to performing arts degrees,” she said.

“That was a big shocker for me because, given where we’re moving as a society and what our current needs are, we ought to be producing far more graduates in those kind of technology-oriented fields.”

Garrett said the regents are planning to kick off a systemwide strategic planning process soon.

Institutions in the consortium include Tulsa Community College, University of Tulsa, Langston University, Northeastern State University, OSU-Tulsa, Rogers State University and OU-Tulsa. For more information, visit tulsahighered.com.

Featured video:

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.