Upper elementary grades in Tulsa Public Schools will remain in distance learning after Thanksgiving

Concerns about these plans escalated as suburban school districts have resorted to moving their secondary students — and some in elementary grades — back to distance learning due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

At Tulsa Public Schools, students and adults in 22 elementary classrooms have been quarantined since the beginning of last week due to positive cases and contract tracing, district officials said in Thursday's meeting. Five athletic teams representing two schools also have been quarantined.

Additionally, one school — Kendall-Whittier Elementary — has transitioned back to distance learning due to a combination of staffing challenges and "external COVID-19 close contacts" causing "inadequate capacity to support in-person learning" until Dec. 2.

Despite these issues, Gist maintains that proceeding with in-person learning for elementary students is a better option than sticking with or reverting back to distance learning.

The key questions, she said, are whether the district can minimize risk in schools for students and for employees. She believes the answer to both is yes.