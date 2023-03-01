Traci Manuel, English teacher at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, was just named 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year at an announcement at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.

Beginning July 1, Manuel is expected to assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, traveling across Oklahoma for speaking engagements as an ambassador for teachers throughout the 2023-24 school year, encouraging others to enter and remain in the profession.

During Wednesday's ceremony, each finalist offered remarks.

Manuel shared her long, non-traditional path to becoming a Tulsa classroom teacher, which included stops as a long term substitute teacher, then teaching assistant, then parent facilitator.

But first she shared how her own childhood struggles in school led her into a career to help and educate others.

She was so determined to overcome her difficulties that she studied in the library each day rather than eating lunch with her high school friends.

Despite those efforts, a school counselor told her during her senior year: “‘There are no options for you, there are no plans for you — and I’m sorry to tell you that.’”

“As you can imagine, I was broken, discouraged and ready to throw in the towel as a young teen,” Manuel said.

Then a mentor teacher named Jo Bright told her not to accept anyone else’s judgment or discouragement. She offered her “no sympathy,” only encouragement.

Encouragement in daily calls, encouragement to take ACT test prep classes and also to volunteer at a North Tulsa boys and girls club so she herself could encourage younger students.

Manuel credits the encouragement of Jo Bright and also from her own mother, father and grandmother for getting her into and then through college out of state.

She returned to Tulsa to begin her career because she was bound and determined to help students in her hometown who are lagging in academic achievement measures.

She shared how hard-won her success has been, “Because someone told me what I could not achieve, like they do many of our urban and rural students. But they can and will achieve.”

“This path for me has been all that has made the difference in my teaching career. I stand today, full-circle, teaching at Booker T. Washington – the place that at the end of the road, told me what I could not do.” Manuel said. “I said to my students and I say to them every day, we will have high expectations and we will achieve every goal that is set in front of you. I will accept nothing less of you.

"So, I tell all educators today and tomorrow that we have to push our children.”

She closed her remarks by singing a part of her school’s hymn: “You're a symbol of light for many a youth by pointing the way to life’s best.”

The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year program is coordinated through the office of Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Teacher of the Year finalists are selected by a cross-section of leading educators, lawmakers and civic leaders representing all regions of Oklahoma. A state selection committee reviews finalists’ nominations and videos of their classroom teaching and conducts finalist interviews to recommend the winner .

The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, will continue touring Oklahoma until July.

Other local finalists were Kelsee Arnold, who teaches Gifted and Talented students at Broken Arrow’s Spring Creek and Aspen Creek elementary schools; Julie Cryer, band teacher at Jenks Middle School; and Rexanne McCrary, language and composition and English teacher at Union High School.

From the surrounding area were finalists William Peeper, history teacher at Cushing High School and Julie Osburn, who teaches at Pryor’s Lincoln Elementary School.

Finalists from elsewhere in the state were: Marcy Boudreaux-Johnson, reading intervention teacher at Deer Creek Public Schools; Emily Boyett, speech-language pathologist at Edmond Public Schools; Steven Smith, high school art teacher at Lawton Public Schools; Alona Whitebird, high school social studies teacher at Moore Public Schools; Tenille Mehl, school counselor at Noble Public Schools; and Rob Bradshaw, orchestra instructor at Norman Public Schools.

Peterson , the current state teacher of the year, wasn’t present at Wednesday’s ceremony because she is in Washington, D.C., vying for 2023 National Teacher of the Year, but a recorded video message from her was played at the ceremony before the winner was announced.

She shared how her own life was forever altered by public school teachers when she and her family arrived as immigrants when she was a very young child. She received encouragement as she learned English, recognition and praise for her advanced math skills and later inspiration to enter the teaching profession as a math teacher.

"Teachers, my message to has and always will be, 'Thank you,'" she said. "As a child, I learned from you, believed in you and walked alongside you. I still do. I love who I am when I’m in the classroom, when I’m part of your collective. It is the honor of my lifetime to walk with you and to walk for you. As the words my heart carries with me: [spoken first in Persian] In the end, maybe we’re all just walking each other home.”