Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

Jerry Griffin, one of the board’s newest members, called for a motion that would allow middle-schoolers and high-schoolers to return Nov. 30, but the motion was rejected.

Meanwhile, Gist said the district will direct its efforts to improving distance learning for the secondary grades because of the board’s refusal to make a decision with only a few weeks left to prepare for the second quarter of the school year.

During the meeting, the school board heard from local health officials who spoke about local COVID-19 data and trends. They also heard from parents and educators who spoke against bringing back in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several parents at last week's meeting had urged the board to bring back in-person instruction.

Proponents of in-person instruction say distance learning has been devastating for many working families and lacks the essential social component students need in their education. Meanwhile, others argue that it's too dangerous to return to school prematurely, especially for district staff members and family members who are immunocompromised.

Gist said she and the board have listened intently to the concerns of community members and understand that there is no easy answer.