Update: Webster announces a return to in-person learning following staff absences

(Update 4:15 p.m.) Daniel Webster Middle and High School officials announced Tuesday afternoon that it will return to in-person classes on Wednesday.

"Given the fluidity of the situation, we continue to monitor staffing levels across the week to ensure that our building can open and operate safely, the school said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

A third Tulsa Public Schools campus has had to pivot to distance learning due to staff absences.

On Tuesday morning, officials at Daniel Webster Middle and High School announced that in-person classes were suspended for the day at the west Tulsa school after 16 teachers called in absent and only four substitute teachers were available.

Grab-and-go meal service was available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Principal Shelly Holman said paper homework packets were available for middle school students during meal pickup. However, students who were unable to retrieve that work would not be penalized.