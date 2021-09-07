Update: Webster announces a return to in-person learning following staff absences

(Update 4:15 p.m.) Daniel Webster Middle and High School officials announced Tuesday afternoon that it will return to in-person classes on Wednesday.
"Given the fluidity of the situation, we continue to monitor staffing levels across the week to ensure that our building can open and operate safely, the school said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
A third Tulsa Public Schools campus has had to pivot to distance learning due to staff absences.
On Tuesday morning, officials at Daniel Webster Middle and High School announced that in-person classes were suspended for the day at the west Tulsa school after 16 teachers called in absent and only four substitute teachers were available.
Grab-and-go meal service was available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Principal Shelly Holman said paper homework packets were available for middle school students during meal pickup. However, students who were unable to retrieve that work would not be penalized.
High school students were expected to log on to their school-issued Chromebooks for Tuesday’s assignments.
A decision about Wednesday’s classes was to be made by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the district declined to say Tuesday morning whether the teachers' absences were related to COVID-19.
As of TPS’ most recent COVID-19 case count, released on Friday afternoon, Webster had 70 close-contact exposures and seven confirmed cases among its students and staff. The district does not distinguish between students and staff in its campus-level reporting.
Since the school year started on Aug. 19, Webster is the third TPS campus to suspend in-person classes due to staff absences.
TPS started the school year with about 160 substitute teachers for the entire district, or roughly 40% of what it would have prior to the pandemic.