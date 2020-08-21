Update: Grove Public Schools will return to on-campus classes on Monday, Superintendent Pat Dodson announced on the school district's website and through a Facebook video Thursday night.
"Last night and early this morning, … our principals worked tirelessly combing through hours of school security video to identify any students who may have come in close contact with the positive students in the past few days," Dodson wrote.
"Today we identified and contacted all students who may have been exposed, as well as the positive students and their siblings and required them to remain in quarantine for ten days. This being done, we are recalling all other students to class on Monday, August 24th. All extra-curricular activities may resume on Saturday.
Correction: This story originally incorrectly reported that Berryhill had quarantined students. The story has been corrected.
A potential COVID-19 outbreak at Grove Public Schools has prompted the district to abandon in-person learning for the rest of August, while Glenpool has quarantined dozens after a middle school student tested positive this week.
Grove officials on Wednesday announced that two students and two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to numerous students and staff being placed under quarantine.
“Through contact tracing we were unable to isolate the potential exposure and spread throughout our district,” according to a message on Grove’s website.
Due to the potential of spread at multiple school sites, the district switched to distance learning Thursday and will continue until Aug. 30. In-person instruction will resume Aug. 31.
Teachers and staff members will continue to report to work daily to provide online education or an equitable option, the district states.
“We realize this news will inconvenience many,” according to the district’s post. “However, the health and safety of all of our school family must and always will be our priority.”
Meanwhile, Glenpool Public Schools announced on Thursday that a middle school volleyball student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student last attended school on Monday, when she also participated in athletics.
The discovery led to the quarantine of 41 people, including the entire middle school volleyball team and two coaches. Affected students will need to spend at least 14 days in distance learning.
“If you have not received a phone call today from the school, your child has not been identified as being in close contact with the positive student,” Glenpool officials said Thursday.
