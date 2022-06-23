OKLAHOMA CITY — The founders of Epic Charter Schools have been arrested and charged with bilking Oklahoma’s largest school system out of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars by enrolling ghost students, falsifying invoices and fraudulently using credit cards paid for with school funds to cover personal and out-of-state charter school expenses and even political contributions.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Thursday filed the racketeering case against David Chaney, 43, and Ben Harris, 46, after a years-long probe by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a damning October 2020 investigative audit by the state auditor and inspector.

Charged as a co-conspirator is Josh Brock, 40, longtime former chief financial officer for both Epic, a public charter school, and Epic Youth Services LLC, the for-profit vendor company Harris and Chaney created to manage the school.

Prosecutors allege the trio conspired to participate in a complex “criminal enterprise” to unlawfully enrich themselves and conceal their scheme, bringing charges against them that cover more than $22 million in losses to taxpayers.

They are facing a host of criminal charges under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO.

Their tactics reportedly included faking invoices to justify payments to EYS, relying upon public school employees to do the work their company was paid for and wielding ill-gotten funds on political lobbying and campaign financing to remove obstacles in state law or on lawyers to silence critics with lawsuits.

Law enforcement allege EYS received $14 million in fraudulent overpayments from Epic’s Student Learning Fund and then numerous forms of embezzlement and misappropriation occurred with those dollars meant for students.

One form of reported embezzlement occurred 52 times — adding up to $3.3 million — in separate “illegal transfers” between December 2014 and June 2021 from Epic’s student Learning Fund bank account to EYS’ bank account.

Brock is accused of issuing himself illegal overpayments totaling $1.1 million directly from Epic’s student Learning Fund bank account in reimbursements for purchases made on his personal credit card.

On a separate, non-school credit card, Chaney’s personal purchases reportedly exceeded his personal payments and applied credits “resulting in personal expenses illegally being paid with public funds totaling $377,835.”

And another $562,969 in purchases were made on Chaney’s credit card during Fiscal Year 2021 to benefit Epic charter school students in California but were paid for with Oklahoma tax dollars.

Federal law enforcement authorities, including auditors with the Internal Revenue Service, are still actively investigating the matter, as well.

OSBI has investigated Epic’s student recruiting tactics on and off since 2013.

“This has been a very complex and arduous investigation with many roadblocks causing delays in getting to the truth,” OSBI Director Ricky Adams said in a press release. “Harris, Chaney and Brock came up with a ‘get rich quick scheme’ that lined their pockets with tax dollars that were to be spent for the benefit of Oklahoma students. The OSBI criminal investigation unraveled the intricate scheme layer by layer, in spite of a lack of cooperation, legal obstacles and delay tactics.”

Adams expressed the OSBI’s gratitude to Byrd and Prater.

An October 2020 investigative audit report by the state found tens of millions of dollars in excessive administrative spending and questionable handling by EYS of another $145 million in taxpayer funds budgeted for Epic student learning needs over a five-year period.

Byrd said that for nearly two years her office “has fought to ensure that the situation was not swept under the rug, even when Harris and Chaney utilized tax dollars to silence and discredit the investigation and its findings.”

“Today, Harris and Chaney will no longer use our tax dollars for personal gain or to the detriment of educating students.”

The newly filed criminal case takes a wider scope, examining how Epic was organized from the outset and then made more complex over the years with the establishment of “shell” companies — in a manner prosecutors allege was designed to be exploited.

A probable cause affidavit filed late Thursday in Oklahoma County District Court also zeroed in on numerous other instances in which public dollars were reportedly misappropriated.

If convicted, the defendants face prison time and fines.

No charges to date have been brought against any former Epic governing board members, who the state auditor’s report faulted for lax oversight.

A ‘pyramid scheme’

Back in 2013, then-Gov. Mary Fallin requested an OSBI investigation into allegations of fraud at Epic, which was then only two years old and a much smaller operation.

Questions have long centered on whether Epic, a public charter school, was boosting its enrollment — and therefore profits to Chaney and Harris — by signing up home-schooled children and private schoolers who were not actually engaged as full-time public school students.

For the first time, newly filed court records reveal those allegations were substantiated by OSBI investigators.

“Private school students from St. John’s Christian Heritage Academy, St. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Bridge of Hope and Rising High Christian Academy were dual enrolled with Epic,” the affidavit states.

Some parents reportedly had no idea their children in those schools were also “fraudulently enrolled in Epic” and a private school administrator told authorities she had an “arrangement” with Epic to provide her school with supplies and services in exchange for enrolling students in Epic.

A one-time Epic teacher interviewed by authorities reported being instructed by her superiors, including Harris, to conceal the fact that homeschooled students were not participating in Epic and give them credit for “doing yard work, participating in extracurricular activities, or just talking with them (the teacher) on the phone.”

Law enforcement agents claim “a situation similar to a pyramid scheme” was at the root of the “criminal enterprise” being alleged in Oklahoma County District Court.

Epic teachers were given pay bonuses and students received bonuses credited to their student Learning Fund account for each new student they recruited, all paid with state funds.

“The more students that were recruited the more money Chaney and Harris made,” the affidavit states.

Management vendor payments in question

Charter schools are deregulated public schools designed to be operated independently, rather than by elected school boards.

Oklahoma law does not allow for-profit charter schools to operate here, so Epic was established as a nonprofit corporation, called Community Strategies Inc.

But Epic’s founders are accused of filling out the nonprofit’s governing board with close, personal friends and establishing the for-profit EYS as a vendor to secure for themselves 10% of every dollar of the school’s state and federal funding.

According to new court records, OSBI reviewed EYS General Fund bank records dating back to September 2013 showing EYS received more than $69.3 million in fees to manage Epic. Of that total, Harris reportedly received $24.8 million, Chaney received $23.2 million, and Brock received $7.1 million — leaving just $14.2 million for the management of Epic between 2013-2021.

Cotton and Co. LLP, a national firm OSBI contracted for forensic accounting services, reportedly called into question $13.9 million of that remainder paid out to “high-risk” vendors.

Those were defined as vendors that cannot be verified by open-source data, whose operations are unclear or unable to be determined, whose services are not relevant to an educational institution or whose payments “appeared excessive in comparison to amounts charged by vendors providing similar services.”

One of those vendors is the business of Harris’ wife, Elizabeth VanAcker, which EYS paid $2.3 million for managing Epic’s website and for software development.

The 2020 state audit found that all along while EYS was taking a 10% cut for management, Epic was limited by state law that applies to all public schools to spending no more than 5% of taxpayer dollars on administrative costs.

The two Epic schools, Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers, have been slapped with nearly $20 million total in financial penalties as a result.

In May 2021, Epic’s overhauled school board voted to divorce the two schools, from management by EYS and sever all ties with Harris, Chaney, and Brock.

According to prosecutors, embezzlement occurred when the co-founders had an entire administrative staff employed at Epic Charter Schools — at public expense and using public resources — do the administrative work their private company was paid to do.

Epic board Chairman Paul Campbell said the school’s new leadership team had “inherited a complex web of misdirection and dishonesty.”

“We have suspected this day was coming for a long time and frankly expected the results,” he said. “Hopefully, this is a day of healing for our entire Epic family – our caregivers, our students and especially our staff.”

Student Learning Funds

Also at issue is Epic Youth Services’ handling of the school’s student Learning Fund, which totaled $145 million from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2021.

Epic had long used parental control over $800-$1,000 in student Learning Fund accounts to recruit students. The school even told parents and the public in marketing messages that those dollars were audited annually and were no different than traditional schools’ expenditure of taxpayer dollars on student learning needs and extracurricular activities.

The shifting of those dollars in lump sum payments out of the school and into EYS’ hands and clarification that the Learning Fund had never been subject to annual school audits was first detailed in a February 2020 investigation by the Tulsa World.

Law enforcement allege Harris, Chaney and Brock’s “concealment” of public funds in the Student Learning Fund bank account allowed 52 illegal transfers between December 2014 and June 2021 of public funds from the Student Learning Fund bank account to EYS’ bank account.

The school’s written contract, called an operating agreement, prohibited EYS from using student Learning Funds for non-school purposes.

But investigators found 52 instances of transfers to EYS’ own bank accounts “used similar to a line-of-credit.”

“These 52 transactions resulted in the embezzlement of $3,279,785,” an affidavit states, noting the transfers were frequently made at times when EYS “did not have sufficient operating cash to cover their private obligations.”

EYS had barred the state auditor and inspector’s office from reviewing Learning Fund records by claiming once they were in the company's hands, they became private.

But OSBI investigators reported EYS received as much as $14 million in fraudulent student Learning Fund overpayments, purchases made from the Student Learning Fund account were made using Epic Charter Schools’ tax identification number and EYS did not claim the money received from the Student Learning Fund as income on their tax returns “which is further evidence that the funds were public.”

