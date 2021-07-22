Upcoming OU-Tulsa dental clinic to help reach more of the area's underserved

As part of an effort to improve access to affordable dental care statewide, OU-Tulsa will soon be opening its first dental clinic.

The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry announced this week that construction on a new 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art clinic is scheduled to begin this fall on the Tulsa campus.

It will be located in the OU Health Physicians Schusterman Center Clinic, 4444 E. 41st St., and is the first of several OU Dentistry clinical extensions anticipated throughout the state, officials said.

The OU-Tulsa clinic, which will provide comprehensive oral health services to patients of all ages, is expected to open in June 2022.

“Access to quality, affordable oral care makes a phenomenal difference in promoting overall health and well-being,” said Dr. John H. Schumann, OU-Tulsa president.

“I’m genuinely excited for what the expansion of dental services means to the Tulsa community. This initiative is another demonstration of our commitment to missions that serve to improve quality of life for the citizens and residents of the Tulsa area.”