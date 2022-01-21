Upcoming OU-Tulsa dental clinic receives $2 million donation

“We are all in when it comes to supporting this critical Oklahoma institution,” said John Gladden, president and CEO of Delta Dental, the state’s only nonprofit dental benefits provider.

“No other single organization impacts dentistry in Oklahoma on so many levels like the OU College of Dentistry,” he added. “We feel blessed to have the opportunity to provide support in multiple programs and in their efforts to lower the barriers for dental care for most Oklahomans.”

The Tulsa clinic — the first of several OU Dentistry clinical extensions anticipated throughout the state — will give dentistry students a setting in which to learn while providing dental care to residents of all ages who need affordable services.

Care will be provided by third- and fourth-year dental students under the supervision of licensed dental faculty members.

Dr. C. Rieger Wood III, a Tulsa native and graduate of the OU College of Dentistry, will serve as director of clinical operations for the Tulsa clinic.