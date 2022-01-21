Upcoming OU-Tulsa dental clinic receives $2 million donation

A $2 million gift announced this week will help an upcoming OU-Tulsa dental clinic further its goal of providing affordable dental care to more northeastern Oklahomans.
Officials from the University of Oklahoma and OU College of Dentistry discussed the donation, a gift from longtime partner Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its foundation, on Thursday at a news conference at OU-Tulsa.
“This has been a long time in the making — the ability to deliver to northeast Oklahoma a comprehensive clinic and to have students complete their education in the Tulsa area so hopefully they stay here,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.
“This would not have been possible today without Delta Dental once again stepping up. This gift strengthens our shared commitment to elevating the overall health of our state.”
The 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art clinic — to be called the OU College of Dentistry Delta Dental of Oklahoma Comprehensive Care Clinic — is expected to open this summer.
It is currently under construction on the third floor of the campus’ Schusterman Center clinic, 4444 E. 41st St. The $2 million will directly support that construction, officials said.
“We are all in when it comes to supporting this critical Oklahoma institution,” said John Gladden, president and CEO of Delta Dental, the state’s only nonprofit dental benefits provider.
“No other single organization impacts dentistry in Oklahoma on so many levels like the OU College of Dentistry,” he added. “We feel blessed to have the opportunity to provide support in multiple programs and in their efforts to lower the barriers for dental care for most Oklahomans.”
The Tulsa clinic — the first of several OU Dentistry clinical extensions anticipated throughout the state — will give dentistry students a setting in which to learn while providing dental care to residents of all ages who need affordable services.
Care will be provided by third- and fourth-year dental students under the supervision of licensed dental faculty members.
Dr. C. Rieger Wood III, a Tulsa native and graduate of the OU College of Dentistry, will serve as director of clinical operations for the Tulsa clinic.
“Not only is this a historic event for the College of Dentistry; it’s notable for the city of Tulsa because we need this so much,” Wood said. “As a native Tulsan, I’m both excited and proud to bring the high quality care that we offer in Oklahoma City to Tulsa.”
Officials said Oklahoma’s poor standing nationally — ranking 49th for access to affordable dental care — was a motivating factor in the college’s decision to expand.
Over the last five years, the OU College of Dentistry has provided dental and emergency care to more than 285,000 patients at its location in Oklahoma City, with nearly one-quarter of them traveling from the northeastern part of the state, officials said.
The college also serves many indigent care patients, many of whom live in northeastern counties and do not have access to dental care.