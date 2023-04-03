Evie Morrow is a big fan of castles.

Not a castle one would find in a fairy tale, though. Think smaller and more mobile.

“I really like castling,” she said with a shy smile, referring to the chess move involving a king and a rook, the piece that resembles a castle. “It’s just fun to do.”

Along with her sister, Brindle, and fellow University School student Ann Dang, Evie won the kindergarten and first-grade team division of the Albert Rine Memorial Oklahoma State Grade Chess Championships last month in Norman.

The three girls are among the nearly 30 students who joined the University School’s chess program this year. After going dormant for two years due to COVID-19, the after-school program was revived in the fall 2022 semester and started sending students to tournaments within two weeks of its first meeting.

“To be able to do this in-person versus on their iPad is huge,” University School teacher and chess coach Ashley Sipe said.

Along with the girls, a trio of University School third-graders — Ashwin Joshi, Flint Dye and Austin Gould — placed third in the team division at the state tournament. Ashwin finished third individually among third-grade students.

Originally restricted to students in third grade and older, almost one-quarter of the program’s participants now are first-graders, including Ann Dang.

Playing a fourth-grade student at a recent practice, Ann had the older child in check in under 10 minutes, drawing a big grin.

“I like the end of the game when it’s now or never and you have the other person cornered,” she said.

Ben Traster and two other parents help out at practices and tournaments as assistant coaches. All three know how to play the game and understood the need for additional adult help in order for the school to bring back its chess program, but they were not expecting quite so many students to be interested.

Although several of the children, like Ann and the Morrow sisters, learned how to play chess at home, many did not and joined out of curiosity or word of mouth, presenting an extra challenge.

“We had no idea what we were getting into,” Traster said with a chuckle. “I was amazed walking in that we had kids of all different levels. We have kids that we’re literally teaching them the rules from the very beginning and how the pieces move and up to kids I’m intimidated to play every week because they know moves; they know openings. They know the names, and they obviously study the game and care about it.

“It’s fun to see.”

<&rule>