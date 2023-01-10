University of Tulsa researchers license cancer-fighting technology

New cancer-fighting technology developed by University of Tulsa researchers is one big step closer to reaching the market and becoming available to patients, school officials said.

The university announced Tuesday that a licensing arrangement has been made with FortySix Venture Capital LLC for commercialization of the technology, which has the capability, they said, to radically change the time and expense required to target therapeutics for the deadliest forms of cancer.

"It's an outstanding day when the University of Tulsa takes a big step forward in making our inventors' intellectual properties accessible to everyone. (These) findings can literally save lives," said Bill Lawson, TU director of technology commercialization.

The technology was developed by TU associate professors Angus Lamar and Robert Sheaff. The pair, assisted by teams of students, have been researching cancer for several years through a grant from the Oklahoma Center for Advancement of Science and Technology.

This latest development involves a novel process for synthesizing and using sulfonamides and testing their efficacy and selectivity against human cancer cells.

The process could help doctors better target therapeutic treatments for individual patient applications, officials said.

TU and FortySix will begin working together immediately to commercialize the technology, officials said.

Under the licensing arrangement, FortySix will build a business team, secure the necessary regulatory approvals and, ultimately, bring the technology to market.

"This agreement provides an opportunity to see our research efforts lead to better, more effective chemotherapeutics targeting hard-to-treat cancers," Sheaff said.

Tracy Poole, co-founder and managing partner of FortySix, said: "We are very fortunate to have such a great research university in Tulsa. As early investors, we feel like we are in the right place at the right time to help push this technology forward."

TU President Brad Carson said the agreement demonstrates TU's ongoing support of its faculty and students in their research and inventions.

"Great cities have great research universities, and Tulsa is no exception," Carson said.

