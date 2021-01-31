University of Tulsa moving forward with new strategic plan

A new strategic plan adopted on Friday for the University of Tulsa has the potential, officials said, to “transform the institution.”
The school’s board of trustees approved the plan unanimously in a special meeting on Friday. The faculty senate previously had given its approval to the plan, which was also endorsed by TU’s Staff Advisory Council.
“We all recognize that to maintain its special place as the region’s preeminent private university, TU has to evolve and meet new demands and opportunities,” board Chairwoman Dana Weber said. “This plan does that.”
Officials said the plan calls for strengthening and expanding TU’s existing specialties of energy and cyber, while promoting a broad educational experience that encourages students to earn a combined major and minor in liberal arts and professional studies.
Also as part of the plan, TU will design and launch a “job guarantee” program for all incoming undergraduate students.
Weber said the program will be unique among universities and is “a testament to the confidence we have in the quality of a TU education.”
Interim President Janet Levit said the new strategic plan “is thoughtful, rigorous, achievable and importantly rooted in who TU is as an institution. We are confident and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, but also clear-eyed that there is a great deal that needs to be done.”
To support the plan, up to $44 million in investments will be approved over five years, with a fundraising campaign seeking $156 million to fund those investments as well as short-term deficits and targeted endowments.
Now that the plan is approved, the next step is to organize and begin implementation, officials said.
“It is important to understand that while the strategic plan is clearly defined, the implementation plan is dynamic and will continue to evolve,” Levit said.
Input from faculty, staff and other members of the TU community was vital to the plan process, and will continue to be as the new plan is implemented, officials said.
More information about the plan will soon be available publicly on the TU website at utulsa.edu.