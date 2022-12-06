University of Tulsa launches food delivery robots on campus

A robotic food delivery service is rolling into action at the University of Tulsa, giving students and employees a convenient new option for accessing campus eateries.

In partnership with Starship Technologies and featuring a fleet of small robotic vehicles, TU is the first university in Oklahoma to offer food delivery via robots, officials said.

“This robot delivery phenomenon has added about 30 colleges across the country and we said, you know, we’d like to be next,” said TU Vice President Matt Warren. “TU is a STEM-focused institution, and we are always looking at what’s high tech, what’s new.”

With the app-based service similar to Uber Eats or Door Dash, students and employees can have meals delivered from several campus dining spots to their door anywhere on campus, including residence halls and offices, between 7:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Users order and pay via the Starship app, including the delivery fee of $2.50.

The service is starting with 15 robots, but space is available for up to 40.

“We hope as demand increases and the rollout continues that we’ll be bringing more of these guys to campus,” Warren said.

An area of the Mabee Gymnasium is being converted to serve as home base for the robots, he said.

“We’re installing this special robotic garage door that automatically opens and closes so they can file out at 7 in the morning and then they file back in at night to recharge,” Warren said.

The service officially launched two weeks ago, and feedback has been good.

“So far, students are loving the convenience,” Warren said. “We had one bad weather day and we got a lot of positive feedback that it’s certainly worth the $2.50. These guys operate rain or shine. It doesn’t matter, they’re happy.”

Justin Yang, TU Student Association president, said the robots “give students the convenience of working around a busy schedule, during sickness or in emergencies by ordering food instead of having to make their way over to a dining location. On top of that, they are fun to see around campus. I’ve seen a ton of students taking pictures and videos of them.”

The service is currently restricted to campus eateries.

But the robots have a potential range of up to two miles and TU officials hope to take advantage of that.

“We are looking at a phase two where we’d be looping in neighboring eateries, so our students could order from them and have their order delivered via robot to campus,” Warren said, adding that officials are in discussions with Mother Road Market.

The service works with TU Dining Dollars and Hurricane Gold as well as credit cards.

Starship Technologies said its zero-emission robots operate daily around the world. To date, they have traveled millions of miles, making over 4 million autonomous deliveries.