Already one of the country’s leading cybersecurity schools, the University of Tulsa is preparing to build on that with the start of a new research institute.

School officials on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute, with a goal of attracting world-class scientists and engineers to work on projects alongside TU’s existing cyber faculty.

Officials said the institute will identify, test and commercially deploy new cyber solutions, while contributing to the broader goal of making Oklahoma a hub of cyber research, development and education.

The institute is being funded with an initial $24 million. That includes $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act with matching funds from the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Officials are projecting to add $50 million in additional funding over the next five years from a variety of public and private sources.

Rose Gamble, TU vice president for research and economic development, said: “The global cost of cybercrime is set to grow from $3 trillion in 2015 to $10.5 trillion by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. Last year, more than 700,000 jobs in this field went unfilled.

“The Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute will capitalize on decades of academic excellence at TU and expand research opportunities to include the expertise needed to put the findings into market.”

TU President Brad Carson said, “We are looking for corporate and public-sector partners who want access to the best minds in the business. Opportunities for sponsored cyber research, talent pipeline partnerships, facility development and/or entrepreneurial ecosystem support are all crucial.”

TU was recently ranked in the top 25 schools for cybersecurity by U.S. News and World Report.

A big reason for that is TU’s Cyber Corps program. It is one of the largest and most intense programs of its kind, training cyber experts to defend businesses and individuals from hackers, rogue states and serious national security threats.

In 2021, TU launched its School of Cyber Studies to serve as an umbrella for the university’s growing cyber degree programs.

“Because of the University of Tulsa’s strength in cybersecurity, this industry is an area where Tulsa can not only grow but lead,” said Ken Levit, GKFF executive director. “The creation of the research institute is a logical next step in solidifying Tulsa’s leadership in the cybersecurity sector.”

