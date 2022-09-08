University of Tulsa gets $6.3 million grant for cyber students

The University of Tulsa's Cyber Corps program has been approved for a $6.3 million, five-year national grant to support more computer science and engineering graduate students in the ongoing effort to protect America's cyberspace.

The grant, from the National Science Foundation, will support scholarships for about 80 students, officials said.

TU received $2.8 million for the first two years of the new NSF funding this summer.

TU's Cyber Corps, which has helped position TU as one of the top cyber education schools in the nation, has fielded more than 400 students over its 22 years and is one of the largest and most intense programs of its kind.

Cyber Corps Director Sujeet Shenoi said: "I am humbled by the magnitude of this NSF grant and the impact that our cyber warrior graduates will have. If we do not recruit and train our best and brightest students to exploit and secure the four pillars of cyberspace — hardware, software, networks and radio frequency signals — who will defend us from the escalating attacks launched by highly skilled adversaries?"

TU President Brad Carson said: "Our country needs the best of the best. During my deployment in Operation Iraqi Freedom and later working at the Pentagon, I saw firsthand the challenges and opportunities provided by cyber technologies. Our Cyber Corps program is the highest caliber and so are our amazing students and alumni."

The TU program, an official NSA Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense and Research, integrates highly specialized cyber operations and defense courses, hands-on learning activities, research and capstone projects, service learning, and outreach activities.

A unique feature is that students can join the program as early as their freshman year and commit to completing at least a master's degree.

They take advanced courses and work on projects throughout the academic year for federal agency and private sector partners, in addition to completing summer internships at the National Computer Forensics Institute Laboratory at TU and at other federal agency facilities.

For more information, go to engineering.utulsa.edu/cyber-corps or email Shenoi at sujeet@utulsa.edu.