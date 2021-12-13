University of Oklahoma expands computer science program to OU-Tulsa

The University of Oklahoma is expanding its computer science program to OU-Tulsa to support the workforce and applied research needs of companies in Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma, officials said Monday.

In partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, OU-Tulsa will increase its focus on areas of computer science that include software engineering, cybersecurity and embedded systems by hiring new faculty and staff to provide instruction and constructing new teaching and research labs.

Through the expansion, OU-Tulsa plans to increase enrollment by several hundred students and hire more than 20 more faculty members over a six-year period.

This initiative will support the high-tech staffing requirements of companies looking to establish or relocate to the region, OU said.

“Expanding our computer science program to OU-Tulsa strategically serves the workforce needs and the broader economy of northeastern Oklahoma,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.

“Like OU, the George Kaiser Family Foundation is committed to changing lives and advancing society. We are immensely grateful for their partnership and belief in our vision to generate new opportunities for the Tulsa area.”