University of Oklahoma expands computer science program to OU-Tulsa

The University of Oklahoma is expanding its computer science program to OU-Tulsa to support the workforce and applied research needs of companies in Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma, officials said Monday.
In partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, OU-Tulsa will increase its focus on areas of computer science that include software engineering, cybersecurity and embedded systems by hiring new faculty and staff to provide instruction and constructing new teaching and research labs.
Through the expansion, OU-Tulsa plans to increase enrollment by several hundred students and hire more than 20 more faculty members over a six-year period.
This initiative will support the high-tech staffing requirements of companies looking to establish or relocate to the region, OU said.
“Expanding our computer science program to OU-Tulsa strategically serves the workforce needs and the broader economy of northeastern Oklahoma,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.
“Like OU, the George Kaiser Family Foundation is committed to changing lives and advancing society. We are immensely grateful for their partnership and belief in our vision to generate new opportunities for the Tulsa area.”
The foundation has sponsored multiple endowed chairs at OU-Tulsa. Four of those faculty chairs will be directed toward this initiative. GKFF also will provide enrichment funding to assist with underwriting the computer science expansion.
“Tulsa is becoming an important technology hub for our state and country as recently demonstrated by Canoo’s announcement that it will locate its software development and technology center here,” said Ken Levit, GKFF executive director.
“The University of Oklahoma’s commitment to expand computer sciences and software engineering programs at the Schusterman campus in Tulsa is important for talent attraction to the region and to further encourage companies and industry to expand and succeed in the nation’s heartland.”
Interim OU-Tulsa President James J. Sluss Jr. said: “We are grateful for the interest GKFF has shown in our computer science program from the beginning and look forward to joining with them to provide greater opportunities for students to pursue their educational goals in Tulsa.
“The demand for computer science and related graduates is soaring nationwide, and Oklahoma is no exception. I look forward to working with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and other local leaders to create more jobs in Tulsa for computer science graduates.”
Located at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, OU-Tulsa has an enrollment of more than 1,100 students as of this fall.
It offers more than 30 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees.
For more information about OU-Tulsa’s computer science program, go to ou.edu/tulsasooners/degrees-programs.