With the state missing out on some $63 million annually in federal student aid, officials are confident a proposed new requirement for high school seniors to complete applications will lead more of them to take advantage of it.

The new policy, referred to as “universal FAFSA,” is currently awaiting a state House vote on Senate Bill 93. It previously passed the Senate 37-8.

The policy, which would go into effect July 1, would make completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) a graduation requirement for the state’s public high school seniors unless they opt out.

“I think the move is the right direction. The states that have done it have seen nice bumps in college-going rates,” Allison Garrett, state higher education chancellor, said of the policy, which was a feature of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education 2023 legislative agenda.

Oklahoma currently ranks 45th in the country in FAFSA completion, she said.

“We are leaving $63 million on the table every year that the government would give Oklahomans to go to higher ed,” Garrett said. “We just as a state walk away from it.”

She added: “We don’t want this new policy to block a kid from graduating from high school, but we want to create the expectation that you’re going to do this.”

The move would be another step toward state leaders’ goal to up degree attainment. With the number of critical occupations requiring college degrees projected only to increase over the next five years in Oklahoma, just 26% of residents currently have a bachelor’s degree.

Like other states who’ve implemented universal FAFSA, Oklahoma students would be able to opt out of the requirement. Those who are 18 or older could opt out themselves. Otherwise, the opt-out form could be filled out by a parent or school counselor.

However, the regents are confident that by making FAFSA a requirement, many more students would end up completing it. And that, in turn, would lead to more of them pursuing degrees, while accumulating less debt.

“For each $1,000 more in student aid, retention of that student increases by 4%,” Garrett said. “So if we get more of our students qualifying for FAFSA, it will drive more of those students into higher education. They will retain at higher rates. They’ll have lower levels of student debt upon completion.”

A key benefit of FAFSA is access to federal Pell Grants, which are designed to assist students from low-income households and which, as grants, do not have to be repaid.

“At the end of the day, we’re able to help more students complete a college degree,” Garrett said. “They’re going to be financially much more secure and job-wise much more secure.”

Time-intensive process

Tulsa-area public school officials are already believers in the value of FAFSA.

“We’re already on it,” Krystal Hutchinson, director of postsecondary readiness for Tulsa Public Schools, said, adding that the district has made a priority of increasing completion, including it as a goal in a strategic plan adopted last year.

“We’ve been working really hard on it,” she said. “And we’re starting to see the benefits. It’s something that we believe strongly in and we want to support our students in completing it.”

Union Public Schools, likewise, has prioritized FAFSA.

John Federline, Union assistant superintendent, said: “It’s something we push really hard. It’s one of the main roles of our college and career center (at Union High School).”

While both districts welcome the idea of increasing FAFSA completion and agree that universal FAFSA can help, they have some concerns about the impact on their time and resources.

The Oklahoma law does not allocate any extra funding toward implementation.

“In theory (universal FAFSA) is great,” Federline said. “However, I’m a little bit wary of the practical day-to-day of what it would mean for our staff.”

Emily Ashley, a Union college and career advisor, has helped many seniors successfully complete their FAFSA and secure financial aid.

“It is very hands-on and time-intensive,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and manpower.”

The application can take up to an hour to complete and requires personal financial and tax return information.

“You can’t just seat 30 kids in a classroom and expect them to walk through it,” Ashley said. “Every situation is different.”

Tulsa-area FAFSA rates Estimated 2022-23 FAFSA completion percentages for a few Tulsa-area public school districts, per Federal Student Aid data. Berryhill: 50-54% Bixby: 70-74% Broken Arrow: 60-64% Jenks: 70-74% Owasso: 70-74% Sand Springs: 50-54% Sapulpa: 60-64% Tulsa Public Schools: 50-54% Union: 55-59%

Given their experience with FAFSA, Union officials say receiving extra funding is “crucial.”

“I just think putting the resources at district level to help make that happen is the only way it could actually be successful,” Ashley said.

Higher education leaders say once the policy is adopted they will be ready to support local schools however they can and help resolve resource issues.

Garrett said while the policy comes with no dedicated funding, the regents potentially could allocate monies from the general operations budget.

“We’ll work to see exactly what sorts of support we can provide through our (higher ed) institutions and through the state regents office to help pull this off in a really positive way for the state of Oklahoma,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we roll this out right, and we have communication and the support that will be needed,” Garrett said.

Dramatic jumps

Of the handful of states who have adopted universal FAFSA policies, all have seen increases in completion rates. For some, it’s been dramatic.

One of them, Alabama, rose from 34th in completion rates nationally to ninth. Texas, meanwhile, vaulted from 23rd to fifth.

In a recent National College Attainment Network report on universal FAFSA, the adopting states were asked about what they’ve learned so far about implementation.

They stressed the importance of communication around the rollout of the policy, including with school officials and counselors and with the families and students who the requirement directly affects.

Also critical, they report, is access to resources and funds to support the effort.

Ahead of the Oklahoma bill’s likely passage, TPS officials are already looking to the examples of other states, Hutchinson said.

“So that we can get ahead of the things that we need to be thinking about, we’ve been working with Impact Tulsa,” she said. “They’re helping us to understand where these universal FAFSA policies have been enacted across the nation, and what works well and what doesn’t work well.”

TPS hopes the momentum its gained already in increasing FAFSA completion will help. Currently, each high school provides a minimum of two FAFSA nights a year and most offer more. Districtwide financial aid events are offered each semester.

Ashley said at Union, creating “awareness and frequent opportunities” have been key to FAFSA completion.

The district starts early informing students and families. A Financial Aid Night is offered once a semester, bringing in college professionals from financial aid offices.

Union also holds a FAFSA Week every year.

“We set aside an entire week of our staff time and students come in and complete their FAFSA,” Ashley said. “We also offer weekly FAFSA help, so students have an opportunity every week to come in and get help.”

As for higher education leaders, they hope universal FAFSA can contribute to another broader goal: raising awareness for more families that college is possible.

Garrett said: “I still think there are a lot of students and parents who are saying ‘yeah, it’s just not an option for us.’ They don’t realize that between Oklahoma’s Promise (scholarship program) and Pell they could be getting $12,000 or more a year in assistance toward a higher education degree.

“That would come close to covering the tuition and the fees at several of the institutions offering four-year degrees in the Tulsa area.”

