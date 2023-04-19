For the first time since 1964, an Oklahoma educator is the National Teacher of the Year.

On Wednesday morning, Union High School calculus teacher Rebecka Peterson was introduced on “CBS Mornings” as the National Teacher of the Year, drawing raucous cheers and applause from colleagues and students who gathered together to watch the announcement on national television minutes after the tardy bell rang at the school.

“It feels so surreal, to be honest,” Peterson said Wednesday morning via Zoom from New York. “But it feels so good to represent Union and Oklahoma. It is such an honor.”

The third Oklahoma teacher to win the award since its inception in 1952, Peterson is the first national finalist from Union and Oklahoma’s first finalist since 2019, when Broken Arrow’s Donna Gradel was named among the country’s top four teachers.

Lawana Trout, an English teacher at Sand Springs' Charles Page High School, was the National Teacher of the Year in 1964, and Edna Donley, a math and speech teacher at Alva High School, received the honor in 1959.

Organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers, the National Teacher of the Year is selected from among educators of the year from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, four U.S. territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The winner is chosen by a selection committee of 17 people, including a former National Teacher of the Year and representatives from various education-focused organizations, such as the National Parent-Teacher Association, the National School Boards Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

The other four finalists were Harlee Harvey of Alaska, Carolyn Kielma of Connecticut, Jermar Rountree of the District of Columbia and Kimberly Radostits of Illinois.

In a written statement, the selection committee pointed to Peterson’s efforts to connect with her students to help them feel more at ease in the classroom, including sharing her personal background as an immigrant who lived in four countries before turning 16.

“Rebecka is a caring and passionate educator who understands the importance of connections and providing individual supports for students, both in her math classes and beyond,” the statement says in part. “She has a deep knowledge of both education policy and teaching practices and understands that sustained change at a small scale can make a big difference for students. We know people across the country will connect with the stories she shares as the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.”

The selection committee’s highlighting of Peterson’s relationship-building efforts did not come as a surprise to many of Peterson’s colleagues and former students.

Alyssa Fisher and Morgan Davis are both fourth-year math teachers at Union High School. Both also are Union alumnae and are among Peterson’s former students, and they credit her as a key influence in how they work with students.

Fisher is currently teaching in Peterson’s room, while Davis is taking on some of the calculus classes that would have been Peterson’s if she were not on sabbatical as Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year.

“When I think about what I want my classroom to look like, a huge part of it is how I felt in her classroom,” Davis said. “I felt a sense of belonging, of being wanted and needed. She (Peterson) makes every student feel valued, and that’s how I want to make my students feel.”

“I’ve got some of her former students, and the biggest compliment I’ve received from them is that I remind them of Mrs. Peterson,” Fisher said, noting that Peterson encouraged her to go into teaching when she was still in high school.

As the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Peterson has not been in her south Tulsa classroom this school year. Instead, she has been using the time to tour the state as an advocate for public education and to spotlight teachers via a social media campaign modeled after “Humans of New York.” To date, she has made it to about 40 of the state's 77 counties.

Peterson said Wednesday that she doesn't know how she will be scaling up that campaign as the new National Teacher of the Year, but she said she will be using the year to elevate teachers’ voices and perspectives.

Although she will be back in Tulsa on Friday for a homecoming celebration before heading to the White House with her family, Wednesday’s announcement means Peterson will spend another school year away from the students at Union High School.

“I’m trying to see it as I’m not leaving the classroom,” she said. “My classroom’s just expanding. That’s how it’s felt this year getting to be in so many different kinds classrooms across the state — rural, urban, suburban, prekindergarten through 12th grade. It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime, and now here we are. That’s how I’m trying to see it: My classroom is expanding yet again.

“But I’d be lying if I didn’t say it feels like a bit of a betrayal to not be with my kiddos in my school, in my classroom. That’s what I keep saying though: Joy is not binary. With change, there’s always give and take.”