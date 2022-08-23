Union's Darnaby students speak with International Space Station astronaut

Some school days start with morning announcements or maybe a pop quiz.

However, at Darnaby Elementary School, Tuesday’s classes started with an interstellar video chat.

Within 20 minutes of the tardy bell ringing, Darnaby students had a live downlink through NASA with astronaut Jessica Watkins Tuesday morning.

Watkins, who has been aboard the International Space Station since April and is the first Black woman in history to spend an extended amount of time in space, fielded more than a dozen pre-recorded questions from Darnaby students on a range of topics related to space exploration, including what a fidget spinner does in zero gravity, what liftoff feels like and whether astronauts can see fireworks from space.

“We didn’t get to see any fireworks for the Fourth of July,” Watkins said. “They’d have to be pretty big for us to see them. However, we do get fireworks shows of our own up here at least once a week … if a particular area on Earth is having a thunderstorm, we can see the lightning lighting up the clouds.”

Darnaby’s third, fourth and fifth grade classes congregated in the gym for the video call with Watkins projected up on a screen, while the younger grades watched from their classrooms. Students selected to ask questions were picked based on their involvement with school’s science programs.

The fireworks question was compliments of Darnaby student Jackson Lamar, who said getting an answer all the way from the International Space Station was a neat way to start his day.

“It would seem pretty cool if you were in outer space to see someone on Earth shoot off fireworks,” he said.

Along with the conversation with Watkins, Darnaby students got the chance Tuesday to launch stomp rockets in the school parking lot, make their own space mission badges and use an augmented reality iPad app to check out a conceptualized lunar outpost for NASA’s upcoming Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center.

The school applied with NASA for the opportunity to chat with Watkins more than six months ago. Notification of the south Tulsa school’s selection arrived in May, giving Darnaby STEM strategist MacKensie Mathison time to start preparing over the summer after getting over the initial shock at getting selected.

“Have to admit, looking at the list and seeing our school name next to universities like Cal Tech and Boston University ... I was geeking out like nobody’s business,” Mathison said.