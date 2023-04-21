A standing-room-only crowd of students, colleagues, friends, family and elected officials packed Union High School on Friday morning to welcome National Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson back to campus.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a week,” Peterson said. “Tomorrow, my family heads off to D.C., but what a gift it is to be able to come home and be with my people.”

Announced Wednesday morning as the National Teacher of the Year, Peterson is the third Oklahoma teacher to win the award since its inception in 1952, the first national finalist from Union and Oklahoma’s first finalist since 2019, when Broken Arrow’s Donna Gradel was among the country’s top four teachers.

Lawana Trout, an English teacher at Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School, was the National Teacher of the Year in 1964, and Edna Donley, a math and speech teacher at Alva High School, received the honor in 1959.

An educator with Union Public Schools for 11 years, Peterson teaches precalculus and calculus at Union High School. A first-generation immigrant, she lived in four countries before turning 16 and credited two of her own math teachers as a key reason she got into education.

At Friday’s celebration, she said the work of teachers is sacred and thanked district administrators and her fellow teachers for their support at Friday’s celebration, including the five former Oklahoma Teachers of the Year on hand.

“To the UHS math department, it’s not an understatement that I wouldn’t be standing here without you,” she said, her voice breaking. “You’ve celebrated and cried with me. You’ve given me a place to belong. I love you to infinity.”

As the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Peterson has not been in her south Tulsa classroom this school year. Instead, she has been drawing from her blogging experience with “One Good Thing,” which highlighted positive aspects of her students and classes, and using the time to tour the state as an advocate for public education and spotlighting teachers via a social media campaign modeled after “Humans of New York.” To date, she has made it to about 40 counties across the state.

During Friday’s celebration, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum mentioned that he read Peterson’s blog and, as a parent, was quickly drawn in.

“Mrs. Peterson is exactly the kind of teacher that you want your child to have,” he said. “She sees her students in the way that a parent would want their child to be seen and the way that any of us in the classroom would want to be seen by our teachers.”

Peterson will be back on campus in May as Union High School’s graduation speaker. Beyond that, with about 150 speaking engagements already lined up as National Teacher of the Year, she will remain out of the classroom for a second consecutive school year, which she called one of the hardest things she’s ever done.

However, despite being on the road, she is still educating some Union math students this year.

Junior Laurin Behara was among the hundreds of students on hand for Friday morning’s celebration. Although she has not had any of Peterson’s classes in person, she said her precalculus teacher has incorporated some of her Zoom recordings from distance-learning sessions to help cover material.

“She’s just amazing,” Behara said.

Organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers, the National Teacher of the Year is selected from among educators of the year from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, four U.S. territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The winner is chosen by a selection committee of 17 people, including a former National Teacher of the Year and representatives from various education-focused organizations, such as the National Parent-Teacher Association, the National School Boards Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

The other four finalists were Harlee Harvey of Alaska, Carolyn Kielma of Connecticut, Jermar Rountree of the District of Columbia and Kimberly Radostits of Illinois.

Video: Union's Rebecka Peterson named National Teacher of the Year